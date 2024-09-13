After an opening week loss at home to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Texas A&M Aggies got back on track last Saturday, breezing to a 52-10 win over McNeese State. Also getting back on track was quarterback Conner Weigman, who after a rough performance against ND that included two interceptions and a lousy 40 percent completion percentage, was efficient, yet unspectacular, in the win over the Cowboys.

Conner Weigman is 6-4 in his career as a starter at Texas A&M. He started the final four games of his freshman season, leading the Aggies to a 2-2 record in those four games, and then was 3-1 as the Aggies starter last season before suffering a season-ending foot injury in a win over Auburn in late September. Now, Weigman finds himself in a familiar position: on the injury report.

Per On3 Sports:

“Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman has been listed as Questionable vs. Florida on today’s availability report…”

There's no word yet on why Weigman has been hit with a questionable tag — rumors suggest it's a head injury after illusionist Oz Pearlman blew his mind a couple of weeks ago — but if he can't go, it'll be redshirt junior Jaylen Henderson who gets the nod. Henderson made five appearances for the Aggies last year, completing nearly 68 percent of his passes for 715 yards, 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

This season, Conner Weigman has been limited to just 225 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in his two starts.

Texas A&M faces tricky Week 3 challenge against Florida Gators

Like the Aggies, the Florida Gators are 1-1 after having lost their season opener versus a ranked opponent (Miami FL), and the Gators too have question marks at the quarterback position. Incumbent starter Graham Mertz suffered a concussion in Florida's loss to the Hurricanes, opening the door for prized freshman quarterback DJ Lagway to get his first start in the Gators' second game of the season. Against FCS walkover Samford, Lagway thrived, throwing for 456 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win.

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier has yet to tip his hand as to whether it will be Graham Mertz or DJ Lagway who gets the start in the Swamp on Saturday afternoon. Given the pedigree of Lagway and just how dynamic he looked in his first career start, don't be surprised if the true freshman has already done enough to earn the job. It might be Napier's best chance to get himself off of the hot seat after two consecutive losing seasons in Gainesville.