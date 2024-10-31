Florida football has been in rumors that head coach Billy Napier is on the hot seat since Week 1. While the rumors are fair, considering the Gators record (4-3), it hasn't all been on the head coach. He's dealt with a variety of injuries across both sides of the ball.

“If they are competitive through all of this, he'll probably be ok,” one source said to ESPN, speculating on Napier's job security. “If the bottom falls out, there's going to be some issues.”



Starting quarterback Graham Mertz has been banged up. Wide receiver Kahleil Jackson tore his ACL. Defensive lineman Jamari Lyons broke his ankle and is missing the rest of the season.

Florida football looked competitive through the first two weeks of the season. Although they lost to No. 5 Miami (FL) and current No. 10 team Texas A&M, the promise was there. They didn't have an easy start to their schedule, like some of their SEC counterparts.



Regardless, Gator Nation has a high expectation, especially with being in the SEC. Teams like Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama are usually in the running for the College Football Playoff. Now that the CFP has expanded to 12 teams, it's even more of an obligation to play harder and prepare better.

How can Billy Napier's job with Florida football be secure?

The Gators are 2-2 in their conference, with wins coming against Mississippi State and Kentucky. Both those games were lopsided, to say the least. Still, their record isn't reflective of the standard set by their fans, and the program.

Florida football should be given the benefit of the doubt though. After all, they had the toughest schedule in the entire country. Also, their next four opponents are all in the top-25, with Georgia (No. 2) and Texas (No. 6) inside the top-10. Both of those matchups are also in enemy territory. It could be easy to roll over and surrender, but that wouldn't be in Napier's best interest.

As mentioned before, Florida football has dealt with big injury after a big injury. They've had to rely on their underclassmen to lead them to victory. While some underclassmen are ready, there's still a mental aspect as well. The Georgia football fans will continually bark, and Texas football fans will get rowdy for all four quarters.

While Napier has had an underwhelming tenure since leaving Louisiana-Lafayette, this season isn't all on him. They still sit above .500, though that'll likely change after playing the final five games of the season. Florida could give Napier one more chance to prove his big-time coaching. Having a much easier schedule, and not as many injuries could prove why Napier was a big-time hire for the Gators.