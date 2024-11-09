The Florida Gators travel to Austin in Week 11 of the 2024 college football season to take on the No. 5 Texas Longhorns, and this already difficult game seems like it will be even tougher for the visitors after the latest DJ Lagway injury update that suggests it will be Aidan Warner, not Lagway, taking the majority of the snaps on Saturday.

“Sources: Florida QB D.J. Lagway will be listed as a game-time decision today but is not expected to significantly contribute today at Texas. He’s dealing with a hamstring injury and has been limited in practice,” ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel reported on Saturday.

Lagway, a five-star true freshman, hurt his hamstring in the Gators' 34-20 loss to Georgia in Week 10. In his place, redshirt freshman Yal transfer, Aidan Warner, will be the guy under center in the Gators-Texas showdown.

The Florida football QB situation is becoming a problem

Despite a disappointing 4-4 record on the season, Florida announced this week that it will be keeping head football coach Billy Napier into next season. A big reason for that is likely that the coach has not had good luck with his QBs this season.

Heading into the 2024 campaign, the Gators planned on featuring sixth-year senior Graham Mertz. However, the experienced signal-caller suffered a concussion early in the season and then a torn ACL against Tennessee, ending both his season and his college career.

Lagway has played well after being thrust into the spotlight. He helped the Gators hand with Tennesse and take them to overtime then beat the Kentucky Wildcats 48-20. This season he has 1,071 passing yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions. The 19-year-old has also added 114 rushing yards.

Now, the team will rely on Aidan Warner, a Winter Park, FL native who played at Yale for a season before enrolling at Florida and making the team as a walk-on. The former three-star recruit was just 7-of-22 for 66 yards and an interception against Georgia.