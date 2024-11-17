Florida football needed any type of spark to ignite their chances against LSU. Freshman running back Jadan Baugh delivered just that with under four minutes left.

Baugh took the pitch then raced all the way to the end zone for 55 yards. The Tigers shifted over to the right, but left a gaping hole large enough for Baugh to bolt through, sealing the 27-16 stunner at Ben Hill Stadium.

Baugh's long scamper positioned the Gators to knock off an already bowl-eligible Tigers team. He later became a household name among Gators fans after the run. Gators On3.com senior writer Zach Abolverdi discovered one unique battle cry now involving Baugh.

“RUN THE BAUGHHHHHH,” Abolverdi said on X (formerly known as Twitter) in reacting to the run.

Barstool SEC even trolled the Tigers after the Baugh touchdown.

“Jadan Baugh will geaux the distance,” the account posted.

Radio personality for 92.5 FM Jacksonville Lauren Brooks posted a glowing prediction for Baugh.

“Jadan Baugh has the vision and speed to be one of the best backs in the country,” she shared on X.

How talented was Baugh before Florida arrival?

Baugh was a four-star prospect find for the Gators. He arrived to Gainesville as a massive and powerfully built 6-foot, 227-pounder.

He was also an out-of-state discovery for head coach Billy Napier and company. Baugh starred at Columbia High School in Decatur, Georgia. The RB was indeed offered by the home state university Georgia during his recruitment.

Baugh ended up choosing the Gators and enrolled early. He began attending classes on Jan. 7 of 2024. On3.com even predicted Baugh would become a breakout freshman ahead of the upcoming season.

The freshman hasn't taken long to impact the Gators' backfield in the swamp. Baugh is averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He's carried the football 89 times and has tallied 411 yards. He scaled past 100 yards against Kentucky on Oct. 19 — also the same day of his five-touchdown outburst.

This time, Baugh averaged an astonishing 10.8 yards per carry against LSU. Baugh broke loose on an evening Florida fans wanted to see their team finally put away LSU.

In the process, Baugh's night elevated Florida to 5-5 overall. The Gators once looked dead in the water for bowl eligibility. Napier even faced job security issues. Baugh's sealing touchdown saved their chances.