Defensive end Brenton Cox Jr. is reportedly no longer part of the Florida Gators. According to Zach Abolverdi of Gators Online, Cox has been kicked off Florida football.

The shocking move by Florida football on Cox came just shortly after the Gators played the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs, Cox’s former team, last Saturday in Jacksonville. In the Gators’ 42-20 loss to Georgia, Cox was able to record two total tackles and a quarterback hurry. The timing of the dismissal and the fact that Cox is one of the top performers on the stop unit of Florida football this season. In eight games in Florida uniform in 2022, Cox managed to amass 35 total tackles, 2.0 sacks, and nine QB hurries.

The Gators have yet to release an official announcement about the exact reason for Cox’s dismissal. Florida football head coach Billy Napier also did not offer much when he said that the Gators merely “decided to move on here.”

Cox played his freshman year with the Bulldogs in 2018 before deciding to take his talents to Gainesville in 2019.

It’s possible that the reason that led to his transfer from Athens to the Gators is the same case Cox had with Florida football.

“It just didn’t work out,” Cox said about his short stay with Georgia, per Dawg Nation. “Me and coach Smart, we agreed [on the] mutual decision for me to leave and I came here. That’s been the best decision I made so far.”

Florida will play its first game of the season without Cox this coming Saturday against the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station.