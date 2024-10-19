Two days after an overtime loss last Saturday to the Tennessee Volunteers, Florida football coach Billy Napier noted that the injury that knocked Gators running back Montrell Johnson Jr. out of the game was not, “a long-term issue.” But as promising as that prognosis may sound, it was at least a little vague, because nearly a full week later, as the Gators prepare for a crucial conference matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats, Johnson was on Florida's injury report.

Late Friday night, ESPN's college football insider Pete Thamel noted on X, formerly Twitter, that despite a questionable tag, Montrell Johnson Jr. had already been ruled out for Florida's matchup with Kentucky. The Gators had already ruled out starting quarterback Graham Mertz for the remainder of the season, meaning it will be true freshman DJ Lagway getting the start at quarterback the rest of the way.

This is a significant blow to Florida's offense, as Montrell Johnson has led the Gators in rushing each of the last two seasons and has been their leading rusher and bell cow back this season as well. In six games, Johnson has rushed for 373 yards on 70 carries, including 85 yards last week against Tennessee, and a season-high 106 yards in a Week 1 loss to Miami FL.

Florida is facing a steep climb toward bowl eligibility this season. After Saturday's matchup with Kentucky, the Gators will play four straight games against ranked opponents — Georgia, Texas, LSU, and Ole Miss. In order to get to 6-6, Florida will need to survive a tough test against the Wildcats, upset one of those four ranked opponents, and then handle their business against in-state rival Florida State in their season finale.

If they're not up to this incredibly tall task, Florida will miss out on a bowl game in consecutive seasons for the first time in nearly 40 years, and as a result, third-year head coach Billy Napier will likely be out of a job.