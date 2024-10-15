Head coach Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers narrowly escaped a second consecutive upset loss in Week 7, this time to the Florida Gators, one of their biggest rivals. The Vols managed to pull off a 23-17 overtime win, keeping their College Football Playoff hopes alive—for now.

While Tennessee avoided another loss, this marked the third consecutive game where they’ve struggled more than expected. The Vols came into the season with high expectations, widely considered serious playoff contenders. However, those aspirations are now hanging by a thread, as optimism about their potential is fading with each passing week.

This week's AP Poll reflected that shift in perception, as Tennessee dropped three spots, falling out of the Top 10 to No. 11. Despite that, they remain inside the Top 10 in our power rankings. But how long can the Vols continue to play at this level with several glaring issues at hand? Let’s take a closer look at the most pressing concerns.

Offensive struggles continue

For the third straight game, Tennessee's high-powered offense failed to meet expectations. Once considered one of the most dangerous units in college football, they’ve struggled to find their rhythm as of late.

In their first three games of the season, Tennessee's offense was averaging a blistering 63.6 points per game. However, in their last three, including Saturday's overtime win against Florida, they're averaging just 20.6 points per game. Despite this decline, the Vols still rank in the Top 10 in scoring offense, but they’re slipping with each passing week. Currently, Tennessee ranks 9th in the country, averaging 42.2 points per game overall.

The steep drop-off has raised concerns about the offense's ability to maintain momentum, especially as they enter the tougher stretch of their schedule (we'll get there). If Tennessee is to stay competitive and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive, rediscovering their offensive spark will be key.

Nico Iamaleava’s development

Nico Iamaleava, despite being regarded as one of the most talented young quarterbacks in the country, is still adjusting to his role as a starter. In the early part of the season against weaker competition, Iamaleava looked sharp, but as the competition ramped up against tougher Power 4 opponents, especially SEC defenses, he's shown signs of inconsistency.

So far this season, Iamaleava has six turnovers against Power 4 teams, including three interceptions—two against NC State and one against Florida. Additionally, his ball security has been a growing concern, with five fumbles already this season, three of which were lost.

Iamaleava hasn’t lived up to the Heisman Trophy hype that surrounded him early in the season. His struggles with decision-making and securing the ball in high-pressure moments have stunted the Vols’ offensive rhythm. Moving forward, building confidence and consistency will be critical for both Iamaleava and Tennessee if they hope to compete at a high level and keep their playoff ambitions alive.

Lack of pass protection

A key factor contributing to Nico Iamaleava's struggles has been the lack of consistent pass protection. The Arkansas game in Week 6 highlighted this glaring issue, playing a significant role in the Razorbacks’ upset over Tennessee during the Vols' first real road test.

The Vols are currently tied for 81st in the country in sacks allowed, with 13 surrendered so far, averaging 2.17 per game. Alarmingly, 12 of those sacks have been on Iamaleava. The problems with pass protection have persisted since the Kent State game, where Tennessee received a pass-blocking grade of just 55.2 from Pro Football Focus. Prior to that, they had respectable grades of 82.8 and 79.6. However, things took a downward turn, with the offensive line struggling against both Oklahoma (62.6) and Arkansas (53.8). Fortunately for Iamaleava, the protection improved slightly against Florida, earning a 74.5 grade but he was still sacked three times.

Upcoming schedule

Looking ahead, the path to making the playoff doesn't get any easier for the Vols. With games ahead, starting with this weekend showdown against Alabama at home, then later Kentucky (also at home), then Georgia, and now even Vanderbilt on the road, Tennessee will need to find solutions to their glaring problems and quickly. These upcoming games will undoubtedly test the mettle of this year's Vols team.