Florida football quarterback Graham Mertz is returning for his second and final season with the program in 2024. Mertz made the announcement via an epic video montage on his official X account on Thursday.

“Florida QB Graham Mertz says he will return next year. Godspeed, Graham,” per Action Network HQ's Brett McMurphy.

Mertz spent his first four years of eligibility with Wisconsin football from 2019 to 2022. He led Wisconsin to a 9-4 win-loss record in his first full year as a starter in the 2021 NCAA season. Mertz finished the year with 1,958 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

He produced better numbers in his senior season with Wisconsin football. Mertz racked up 2,136 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and 10 picks in 2022. However, Wisconsin regressed with a 6-6 win-loss record that year.

Graham Mertz entered the transfer portal in December 2022. He left Wisconsin after the program hired Luke Fickell as its new head coach.

Mertz took over as Florida football starting quarterback after sophomore standout Anthony Richardson left for the NFL ranks. The Indianapolis Colts made Richardson the fourth overall selection of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Graham Mertz improved his accuracy in his first season as Florida's starting signal caller. He racked up 2,720 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and just two interceptions in 10 starts this past season. Mertz even broke Tim Tebow's previous school record for pass completions without an interception on November 12.

Despite Mertz's emergence, Florida finished with a below .500 win-loss record for the third straight year. Florida football fans can only hope that trend will end in Graham Mertz's final season in Gainesville, FL in 2024.