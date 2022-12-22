By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

The Florida Gators earned a commitment from ex-Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz from the NCAA football transfer portal, according to a Thursday report from the Associated Press.

Graham Mertz, a three-year starter for the Wisconsin football program who placed sixth in all time Badger passing yards with just over 5,400, made his Florida transfer announcement via Instagram. He is expected to enroll in January.

Graham Mertz made his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal after former Cincinnati football coach Luke Fickell was hired as the team’s head coach in late November.

“I am grateful for my time as a Badger,” Mertz said in a tweet. “My time in Madison has taught me lessons that go far beyond the football field.”

The team moved on from former head coach Paul Chryst after a 34-10 loss against the Illinois Fighting Illini put the team at 2-3 in the regular season. Defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Jim Leonhard stepped up to take his place as the interim, leading the Badgers to a 4-3 record and a statement win over the Big Ten West Champions in the Purdue Boilermakers.

“We want nothing more than the best for him,” Fickell said. “I encouraged him to stick around here and see how the changes go. That’s not what I wanted him to do, but I respect that.”

Graham Mertz will compete to take the place of sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson, who declared for the NFL draft in early December. Richardson passed for over 2,500 yards and completed 53.8% of his 327 attempts as the floundering Florida football program went 6-7 for the second year in a row.

“It was a childhood dream of mine to become a collegiate student-athlete,” Richardson said in a December statement. “That dream came true when Coach (Dan) Mullen and his staff offered me the opportunity to become a student-athlete at the University of Florida.

“I am forever grateful to him and his staff for believing in me and my potential.”