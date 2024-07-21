The recruitment wars are only going to heat up as fall nears. One prospect got the eyes of Kalen DeBoer and his Alabama Crimson Tide along with Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes squad. He goes by the name of Vernell Brown III. This elite wide receiver is probably one of, if not, the most coveted weapons in the 2025 recruitment class. However, he will not be going to Tuscaloosa or Columbus. Instead, this scary weapon has decided to play for Billy Napier and the Florida football program.

Billy Napier had just landed his 10th player in the 2025 recruiting class through Vernell Brown III, per Hayes Fawcett of On 3 Sports. The Florida football program is getting a solid five-star wide receiver. They might even net a star given his proper development. While Alabama and Ohio State remain the best schools when it comes to pulling in recruits, the Gators have one thing that they do not have. The fact is that this weapon has family and legacy ties within the program.

His dad, Vernell Brown II, played for the Florida football program from 2001 to 2005. Back then, the Gators were handled by a revolving door of head honchos. Steve Spurrier started it off then duties were passed on to Ron Zook, Charlie Strong, and eventually Urban Meyer. The 2025 recruit won't have to worry about changing systems so soon. This is because Napier inked a seven-year deal which will see him net $51.8 million throughout that span of time.

However, Brown will have some work to do along with the rest of his Florida football teammates once he enters the program. The Gators are coming off a meager 5-win season. They were not able to make a bowl game in the 2023 season. Their SRS of 3.31 is also the lowest that it has been since their 4-win record back in 2017.

How good of a recruit is Vernell Brown III for the Florida football squad?

Brown is seen as a dynamic receiver who is measured at 5-foot-11. He certainly got the athleticism from his father who used to be an insane defensive back for the Gators back in his day. To put it into perspective, this young weapon is so good at running routes and displaying his verticality to the point where he got ranked as the seventh wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class. Not to mention, he is the eighth overall best prospect to come out of the state of Florida.

He will now be joining an ambitious group of 2025 recruits. All of them hope to help Florida football regain its former glory in the SEC. Jalen Wiggins, Waltez Clark, Myles Johnson, and Jeremiah McCloud will all be joining him as his batchmates. His partner at the wide receiver position is Joshua Moore and their chemistry when it comes to weaving routes will be to look out for.

Overall, this is a solid win for the Florida football program over Alabama and Ohio State. Hopefully, they get the momentum for their young guns this year. This is such that when they turn into veterans, they are able to mentor this 2025 recruiting class well.