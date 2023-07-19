Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are still on top of the college football world. After all, they are the reigning national champions. However, former Florida football head coach Steve Spurrier isn’t taking that into consideration when he took a friendly jab at Smart over a recent comment the Georgia football made about the rivalry between the two SEC programs.

“Heard Kirby said it was the Georgia-Florida Game today during the SEC Media Day appearance.

He might wear a visor, but until he wins 11 out of 12 of the FLORIDA-Georgia game, I think we all know what it’s really called!”

Spurrier was reacting to Kirby “correcting” a reporter about the Florida-Georgia game.

“Well, first off, you misspoke about the game,” Smart told the reporter. “It’s the Georgia-Florida game. Ok, so, want to clear that up.”

Is it Georgia- Florida or Florida-Georgia game? Kirby Smart said at SEC Media Days that it is "Georgia-Florida" pic.twitter.com/SeoKFZ9opZ — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 18, 2023

Steve Spurrier knows a thing or two about dominating the Bulldogs. During his stint as sideline boss of Florida football, the Gators went 11-1 against Georgia. In addition to that, Spurrier has an overall coaching record of 17-9 versus the Bulldogs, going 4-4 during his tenure as head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks as well. In other words, if there’s one man who can put Georgia in its place, it’s Spurrier.

Georgia, the defending two-time College Football Playoff national champion, has won the rivalry game in five of the last six meetings and both of the last two.

The Gators will look to snap that skid when they meet the Bulldogs on Oct. 28 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.