Sports documentaries are being produced for tons of different subjects currently, and one of the most exciting recent releases was “UNTOLD: Swamp Kings”, which takes a look at the controversy-filled Urban Meyer-era of Florida Gators football. Given all the big names surrounding this team, it seemed like it was going to be a surefire hit among college football fans.

Instead, with the four-part documentary out, many fans have walked away from what they have seen thoroughly disappointed. For all the drama that this team powered through, there was a stunning lack of focus on those controversies. As a result, many fans quickly took to the internet to bash the documentary for ignoring many of the issues that fans were tuning in to hear more about.

Getting an inside look into some of the wildest stories in college football is something that many fans were quick to sign up for, but they were all disappointed after watching the “Swamp Kings” documentary. Many of the issues are either ignored entirely or glossed over, with fans quickly calling out the series for wasting the opportunity to truly capture their attention with a compelling story.

While a lot of sports documentaries have managed to hit the mark as of late, such as “Untold: Johnny Football”, which took a closer look at Johnny Manziel's rise and fall in the NFL, “Swamp Kings” doesn't have the same success. It's a shame to see that the documentary missed the mark, and maybe one day someone else will come through and find a way to give Florida football fans what they are looking for.