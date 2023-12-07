Florida Gators star running back Trevor Etienne, brother of Travis, has decided to enter the transfer portal.

The college football transfer portal has been exploding with entries since the window opened on December 4. On Thursday, Florida Gators star running back Trevor Etienne, the younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis, decided to enter the portal, per Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.

Etienne also posted a lengthy statement on X and at the end said “The marathon Continues”.

Etienne will immediately become one of the top running backs available in the portal, and he just finished his sophomore season with the Florida football program. In 2023, he rushed for 753 yards with eight scores and added 21 receptions for another 172 yards and a score.

In 2022 as a freshman, Trevor Etienne had 705 yards rushing with six touchdowns and an eye-popping 6.4 yards per carry, so he brings a ton of talent and should be a huge pickup for one of the top teams in the country.

Etienne rushed for 172 yards and a touchdown against Tennessee in September, and he had 99 yards and three scores in the loss to LSU. The Gators began the year 5-2 before losing the remaining five games, although four of those came against ranked teams such as Georgia, LSU, Mizzou, and Florida State.

With the Florida football team finishing with a disappointing 5-7 record, and questions swirling on how hot Billy Napier's seat is, Etienne has decided to enter the portal and should have no problem finding another program to go to and compete.

Trevor Etienne has two years of eligibility remaining.