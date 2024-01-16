Billy Napier might be sticking around a bit longer.

The Florida football program has quickly gone from powerhouse to disappointment. In 2023, the Gators went 5-7 and just 3-5 in SEC play, missing out on a bowl game once again. Billy Napier, who was hired to replace Dan Mullen at the end of 2021, has gone just 11-14 in two years with the Florida football program.

As such, Napier's name has been swirling around in the hot seat rumors ahead of Year 3. But, Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin. gave a strong voice of support for Billy Napier when asked about the hot seat buzz, per Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel.

“I don’t care. It doesn’t matter. It’s a made-up term. People can put them on whatever list they want. It has nothing to do with reality…I believe in Billy. I believe in him as a person; I believe in him as a leader; I believe in him as a coach, the way he evaluates people. I just believe in him. He’s a guy who if given enough time he’s going to be successful.”

The Florida football program has undergone a number of changes on the staff after losing five straight games to end the season with a losing record once again. Those changes were difficult, but Stricklin is hoping it improves the team.

“Billy made tough decisions there that were definitely the right decision. That’s going to have a big impact.”

They also got a huge boost with quarterback Graham Mertz announcing his return to Gainesville. Now, Napier's hot seat rumors can be cooled off a little bit. However, after another sub-.500 season, there is a ton of pressure on the Florida football coach.