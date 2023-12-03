Watch the devastated reaction of the Florida State football program after learning the CFP committee snubbed them.

The College Football Playoffs are set, as Michigan, Washington, Texas, and Alabama are in. However, an undefeated Florida State football program won't be participating in the CFP. It's as controversial as it gets in sports and the team was absolutely devastated watching themselves get snubbed.

ESPN did a great job of airing different reactions from different teams. But Florida State football clearly couldn't believe they weren't chosen to play in the CFP. You can hear a rumbling of disappointment and anger once Alabama was given the fourth seed.

The Florida State watch party understandably isn't much of a party after the Seminoles were left out of the College Football Playoff field. #CFP pic.twitter.com/GpyBjcQh4n — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 3, 2023

It's a brutal way for the season to end for the Seminoles. They put up a fight and took home the ACC Championship. But it wasn't enough to earn a spot in the CFP. The committee felt the injuries the Florida State football team sustained in recent weeks dropped them out of the competition.

Jordan Travis, the star quarterback of the Seminoles, sustained a serious leg injury that knocked him out for the season. He is expected to make a full recovery. But his injury was a brutal blow for this Florida State football team and it may have cost them a spot in the playoffs.

At the very least, the Seminoles will still play a bowl game. It's not clear which game or opponent it will be. However, the Florida State football team will have an opportunity to prove the CFP committee wrong after being snubbed.

With that said, we could see them face off against Georgia or Ohio State in several weeks. Additionally, the fact they got snubbed raises the question, should Florida State leave the ACC to have a real chance at making the playoffs? That speculation will be relevant for quite sometime.