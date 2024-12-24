Florida State football landed a talented player in the transfer portal with massive upside. Head coach Mike Norvell is gaining some momentum in the portal after an initial mass exodus in Tallahassee. These departures are mainly due to the Seminoles' dreadful 2024 season, which saw them go 2-10 and finish last in the ACC. More help is on the way with Micah Pettus's commitment.

According to National Recruiting/Transfer Portal Reporter Hayes Fawcett, the former Ole Miss offensive tackle is transferring to Florida State. The 6'7 350 junior will have 1 year of eligibility left after starting in 29 out of 33 games for the Rebels. Pettus was named a Freshmen All-American in 2022 and has been featured on Preseason All-American and Outland Trophy watch lists.

Florida State needs a bounce-back year under its embattled head coach

Micah Pettus is a welcomed addition in Tallahassee to a Florida State team that is two years removed from an undefeated regular season and ACC championship. The Madison, Alabama native has been at the forefront of elite offensive lines in Oxford, Mississippi. Pettus is sure to be a starter on the Seminoles right away. Of course, a program like Florida State never expects to go 2-10 overall and 1-7 in conference. However, 2024 was primarily a shock due to the team the Seminoles were bringing into the regular season.

Florida State came into 2024 with high expectations of repeating as ACC champions. Anything less than making the twelve-team College Football Playoff would have been considered disappointing. Unfortunately, the Seminoles were far from that. Their opening-game loss in Ireland against Georgia Tech set the tone for a team that completely unraveled. What made 2024 so unexpected was since Mike Norvell had seemingly rebuilt the program.

For the first four seasons, the Seminoles improved their record every year under the former Memphis head coach. This success culminated in the 2023 season, during which many pundits and fans believed Florida State had been snubbed out of the College Football Playoff. Mike Norvell will now enter 2025 seemingly on the hot seat, which would be shocking to say going into this year.

The new, twelve-team College Football Playoff format does encourage more parity. However, the bracket also allows historic ACC powerhouses like Florida State to be a mainstay in the field. In 2024, the conference got two teams into the playoff, including SMU, which was in the American Athletic Conference the previous year. Mike Norvell needs to get this program back on track immediately. Fortunately, adding Micah Pettus indicates there's still room for some optimism in Tallahassee.