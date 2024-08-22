Former Ohio State boss Urban Meyer may be controversial, but he knows a thing or two about how to succeed as a college coach. That's why his effusive praise of Florida State football's Mike Norvell was eyebrow-raising.

Meyer insisted that Norvell is one of the best in the nation, via The Triple Option.

“Mike Norvell is one of the most underrated coaches…they were awful in 2020. They were 3-6, but I mean bad awful, a lot of issues in the locker room,” Meyer said. “And I'm an old gator, so I looked at that and I said how did Florida State get so bad? But look what this coach has done. He went 3-6, 5-7, they won 10 games, and then last year undefeated. So I really think he's one of the top coaches in America. I think they'll be there standing in the Top 10. I might even have them a little higher at the end of the season.”

Norvell's Seminoles were unlucky to miss out on the College Football Playoffs last year. Despite going undefeated, the committee didn't select them due in large part to quarterback Jordan Travis's season-ending injury.

However, Meyer likes their chances, especially with several winnable games on the schedule this year.

“You know I love Florida State,” Meyer said. “I think they lose a lot, but the first thing you always look at when I evaluate teams is their schedule. I think it's somewhat manageable. I know it's tough, but they have Clemson at home, at Miami, at Notre Dame.”

Norvell's squad is ranked 10th in the preseason AP Poll despite Travis's departure to the NFL. Will the Seminoles live up to the hype?

Florida State football's defense will take them far

For the Seminoles to qualify for the expanded 12-team playoff this year, transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will have to be a reliable hand at the wheel. The former Clemson Tiger is going into his fifth season, and has started in each of his last three. The 6-foot-4, 252-pounder is coming off one of his better seasons, tossing a career-high 2,638 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven picks. He also rushed for 219 yards with six scores.

Additionally, offensive coordinator Alex Atkins likes what he's seen so far from the wide receiver room this summer, via SB Nation's Jordan Silversmith.

“It’s good to see it coming together. Now, that position of all positions is the real one of camp,” Atkins said. “No one puts in more yardage or miles per hour or miles than they’re putting in. So, there’s an attraction that comes with that as well. They got a little bit of time off, some days in between, and all of a sudden, they’ve gotten faster…You’re getting to see that speed on full display after taking care of them a little bit.”

Travis' departure will cast a shadow, as he was one of the best signal-caller's in program history. However, if Uiagalelei and company can compliment Florida State's elite defense, the team can acheive the playoff glory that it missed out on last year.