Florida State football set to receive $1 million in aid from governor Ron DeSantis to sue the College Football Playoff.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has taken the Seminoles' snub into legal matters. Florida State football was left out of the College Football Playoff, despite the team having an undefeated 13-0 season with an ACC title under its belt.

“My first-grader, my fifth-grader, and my preschooler … they are all Noles and they are big-time fans and they do the tomahawk chop and they were not happy,” Ron DeSantis said. “We are going to set aside $1 million and let the chips fall where they may,” said DeSantis, per ESPN.

DeSantis and the state of Florida vow to set aside $1 million dollars for the Seminoles to sue the College Football Playoff. While it's an unlikely scenario that anything changes or even goes in favor of Florida State, this is a chance for the state and University to show that this mockery won't be tolerated.

The college football world has seen the frustrations of coaches, players, and media personnel, but this has now turned into something further than cleats on the gridiron. This may seem like an exaggerated step, but the revenue that a CFP spot would have brought to the school and the state of Florida cannot be matched elsewhere.

Millions of dollars in T.V. rights, ad perks, and media marketability would have surrounded the conference and Florida State University. The decision to keep FSU out of the Playoffs has the potential to hurt the conference and the team's future.

College football has relatively simple rules; if you win out in a Power 5 conference, you punch your ticket to the College Football Playoff. In this case, the Seminoles were the first undefeated Power 5 conference champion to ever be left off the CFP board.