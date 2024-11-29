Florida State wide receiver Deuce Spann has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer, marking the first Seminole to announce his departure as the 2024 season nears its conclusion. “Florida State wide receiver Deuce Spann has entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer. Former Illinois transfer has 15 career catches for 216 yards and 2 touchdowns.” via Pete Nakos of On3Sports on X, formerly Twitter,

Spann, a six-foot-four, 208-pound redshirt senior, joined Florida State in 2022 after transferring from Illinois, where he initially began his collegiate career as a quarterback. Despite his athleticism and versatility, Spann struggled to solidify a consistent role as a wide receiver. This season, he appeared in only four games, recording one catch for five yards, before being relegated to the scout team.

Although Spann’s offensive contributions were limited, he made his mark on special teams. His most memorable moment came in 2023 when he returned a kickoff for a touchdown during Florida State's comeback victory against Duke. Over two seasons as a returner, Spann accumulated 348 yards on 13 kickoff returns, averaging an impressive 26.8 yards per return.

Deuce Spann could be the first of many to transfer out of Florida State

Spann's tenure at Florida State included 27 appearances, but he never started a game. In 2022, he caught eight passes for 64 yards, while his 2023 campaign saw just one reception for 23 yards. Despite the lack of production as a receiver, Spann’s raw talent and size make him an intriguing prospect for other programs looking to add depth and versatility.

Before transferring to Florida State, Spann spent two seasons at Illinois, where he transitioned from quarterback to wide receiver. Across his collegiate career, he has totaled 15 catches for 216 yards and two touchdowns, along with 46 rushing yards on ten carries. His dual-threat potential remains untapped, leaving room for optimism that he could find a more fitting role at his next destination.

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens on Monday, December 9, and Florida State is expected to be highly active in both outgoing and incoming player movement. Spann’s decision to explore other opportunities underscores the competitive and fluid nature of college football rosters in the modern era.

As Spann prepares for his next chapter, his blend of size, athleticism, and special teams impact should garner interest from programs in need of a versatile playmaker. With one year of eligibility remaining, he has the chance to redefine his collegiate career and make a significant impact elsewhere.