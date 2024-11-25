The college football offseason is almost upon as teams that don't reach the six win mark will begin theirs after this weekend. One of the biggest parts of the offseason is the transfer portal. Every team has hopes of turning things around for the next season as they can get experienced guys from the portal. It's a huge part of the game now, and it sounds like the Nebraska football team might be experiencing the opposite end of the spectrum.

Teams can obviously pick up a lot of talent in the transfer portal, and it can be a big help in that sense. However, the portal doesn't just give, it also takes away. You add elite talent and you can also lose. It sounds like Matt Rhule and the Nebraska football team are going to have a lot of departures this season.

“Nebraska coach Matt Rhule announces Malachi Coleman will transfer,” Sam McKewon said in a post. “Coleman told him that. NU anticipates 45-50 guys will transfer due to the 105-man roster limit.”

We already know that wide receiver Malachi Coleman is going to go. Coleman is a sophomore this season and this is the first year that he has gotten action since joining the Nebraska football team. However, that action has been limited.

Coleman has eight receptions on the year for 139 yards and one touchdown. He announced on social media that he will be entering the transfer portal.

“After careful consideration, prayer and reflection on my goals and future, I have made the difficult decision to enter the transfer portal,” Coleman said. “This decision was not taken lightly, and while it's bittersweet, I believe this decision will allow me to reach new heights and pursue my goals with renewed purpose. Wearing the N and fulfilling my childhood dream of playing for my hometown has been an honor.”

It sounds like the Nebraska football team can expect more players to hit the portal as they are expecting 45-50. We have seen teams lose a lot to the portal, especially if they lose a head coach. However, 45-50 is A LOT, and the Cornhuskers aren't losing their coach. It's not often that we see numbers like that, but also, this transfer portal era hasn't been going on for a long time and it could continue to get more popular as the years go on.

This season is the best one that the Nebraska football team has had since 2016. However, it still isn't the type of season that Cornhuskers fans want. They are going to a bowl game for the first time since that 2016 campaign, but this is a program that should be competing for conference titles and playoff spots. If they want to make that happen, they can go to the portal to find elite talent that wants to help the cause.