It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Florida State-Miami prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Florida State-Miami.

The Florida State Seminoles and coach Mike Norvell simply did not adjust to losing all the quality players they had last year. This has especially been the case at the quarterback position. For some unknown reason, Norvell thought that D.J. Uiagalelei would be the answer to his problems. Jonathan Smith, now the head coach at Michigan State, coached Uiagalelei at Oregon State last season. Uiagalelei was not terrible, but he just as clearly wasn't great. If Smith, one of the better offensive minds in college football, wasn't able to maximize Uiagalelei's talents, Norvell should have realized he was not going to have much upside with the former Clemson quarterback. Yet, Norvell took the plunge. It has been an absolute disaster, as you can see. Florida State's offense has been bad this year, brutally hard to watch and simply unable to stack touchdowns in virtually any game it plays. It is such a chore for Florida State to score touchdowns. It is hard for the Seminoles to finish drives and to get the big splash plays which remove the need to convert third downs in the red zone. From every possible vantage point, the Uiagalelei experiment has been a swing and a miss. Brock Glenn has come in to replace Uiagalelei, and he has been no better than his predecessor. How Florida State could go from an unbeaten regular season in 2023 to a one-win season through Week 8 in 2024 is one of the greatest mysteries in college football history. It is so rare to see a program go from the very top of the sport to absolute rock-bottom in one season. Typically, a 13-win team which crashes and burns the next season is still able to win six or seven games, maybe five at the absolute worst. FSU really could go from 13 wins to maybe two. It's astounding to watch.

Now this one-win FSU team faces the unbeaten Miami Hurricanes and Heisman Trophy contender Cam Ward. Miami was bad last season but is great this year precisely because it got an elite quarterback in the transfer portal. Coach Mario Cristobal knew he needed a program-changing player, and Ward has fit the bill. Miami has not been consistently excellent this season, but in crunch-time moments, Ward has been unstoppable. That ability to play great in all the big moments of every game has lifted Miami beyond its limitations.

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

The Miami defense is not very good. Miami has had to rely so fully on Cam Ward to win games this season because the defense can't shut anyone down. Miami allowed 38 points to Cal, whose offense is not great. Miami allowed 45 points to Louisville, whose offense has sputtered at times this season. Florida State has a bad offense, but the Miami defense might make the Seminole offense look good for a change, enough to enable FSU to cover the spread.

The Florida State offense just won't be able to take advantage of the Miami defense. Brock Glenn is not a ready-for-prime-time quarterback. Florida State won't score more than 17 points in this game. As long as Miami scores 38 or more, it should cover.

The spread is big, but Florida State's complete lack of a solution at the quarterback spot, compared to Miami's Cam Ward, makes us think that the Hurricanes are about to blow the doors off this game and win huge. Take Miami.

Final Florida State-Miami Prediction & Pick: Miami -20.5