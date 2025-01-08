ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Florida State Seminoles (10-4, 1-2 ACC) hit the road to take on the Miami Hurricanes (4-10, 0-3 ACC) Wednesday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Florida State-Miami prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Florida State-Miami College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Florida State-Miami Odds

Florida State: +1.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -104

Miami: -1.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -115

Over: 153.5 (-115)

Under: 153.5 (-105)

How to Watch Florida State vs. Miami

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: ACC Network

Why Florida State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida State is coming off a win over Syracuse, and they have won three of their last four games. Their one loss was against a very good Louisville team, but all three wins were by double digits. In those three wins, the Seminoles are averaging 83.0 points per game. They were able to score 76 points in their loss, as well. Point being, Florida State is doing a pretty good job scoring lately, and on the season. In fact, they are fifth in the ACC in points per game. If they can continue to score the ball, they will be able to win on the road.

Miami has not played well at all this season. They have lost 10 of their last 11 games after starting the season 3-0. In those 11 games, the Hurricanes have allowed 77.5 points per game. That number would be the third-most in the ACC. Miami has allowed fourth-most points per game in the ACC, though. Along with that, they allow teams to shoot 47.1 percent against them, which is the second-highest in the conference. With Miami's defensive struggles, I would not be surprised to see Florida State put up some points.

Why Miami Will Cover The Spread/Win

Miami has to find a way to turn their season around. This could be the game for that. Miami scores 78.4 points per game, and that ranks seventh in the ACC. Their field goal percentage of 48.6 ranks second in the conference. Miami also does a good job not turning the ball over. Their offense is not the reason for their losses. They score with the best of the teams, and that has to be the case if Miami wants to earn their first conference win. If Miami can continue to score as well as they have, there is going to be a chance for them to win.

In their three conference games, Miami has allowed 84, 90, and 74 points. They have done well on the season as a whole, but their defensive play in conference games has been lacking. Along with their points allowed, the Seminoles have allowed teams to shoot 48.8 percent against them in conference games. Miami has to take advantage of this. As mentioned, they do a good job scoring, so they should be able to do some damage on the offensive end of the court Wednesday night.

Final Florida State-Miami Prediction & Pick

Miami is struggling massively, and that is going to show in this game. Their defense struggles, and their offense could have a tough time against the Seminoles. Even with this being a home game for the Hurricanes, I do not expect Miami to win. I will take Florida State to win this game on the road as underdogs.

Final Florida State-Miami Prediction & Pick: Florida State ML (-104)