The Florida State Seminoles will battle the Pittsburgh Panthers in Week 10. We're here to share our college football odds series, make a Florida State-Pitt prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Florida State destroyed Wake Forest 41-16 in last week's action. Initially, they built a 10-0 lead before going up 31-7 at halftime. Their large lead eventually held firm, and they won big. Significantly, Jordan Travis went 22 for 35 with 359 yards passing with three touchdowns while rushing seven times for 29 yards and a score. Trey Benson rushed 1o times for 55 yards and a touchdown while catching four passes for 100 yards and a score. Additionally, Keon Coleman had seven catches for 66 yards and two touchdowns. Florida State went 7 for 14 on third down. Also, they finished with 508 total yards. The defense had six sacks. However, the team combined for nine penalties.

Pittsburgh lost 58-7 to Notre Dame last weekend. Sadly, they fell behind early, as it was 17-0 at halftime. They allowed 27 in the third quarter, and the game was out of reach. Ultimately, Christian Veilleux went 14 for 29 with 127 yards and four interceptions. Rodney Hammond Jr. rushed six times for 31 yards. Meanwhile, Bub Means had three catches for 63 yards. Konata Mumpfield had three catches for 52 yards and one touchdown. Overall, the Panthers went 1 for 11 on thirds down. They also committed five turnovers and five penalties.

Pittsburgh leads the all-time series 6-4. Additionally, they routed the Seminoles 41-17 in the last showdown in 2020, in a battle in Florida State.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Florida State-Penn Odds

Florida State: -21.5 (-105)

Penn: +25.1 (-115)

Over: 50.5 (-115)

Under: 50.5 (-105)

How to Watch Florida State vs. Penn Week 10

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Florida State Will Cover The Spread

The Seminoles are the fourth-ranked team in the nation. Moreover, they have a legitimate chance at the national championship a season after going 10-3 and just missing out. But they have a good chance, thanks to their talent on offense and defense.

Travis has 2,109 yards passing with 18 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Ultimately, he has been the heart of the team and has delivered crisp passes to several of his teammates. Benson has been the anchor at running back, rushing 85 times for 544 yards and seven touchdowns. Thus, the Seminoles will rely on him to open up the passing game. Colemon has been the best receiver, with 38 receptions for 538 yards and nine touchdowns. Therefore, look for him to be all over the field as Travis tries to find him. Johnny Wilson has 25 catches for 415 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense has been solid, holding opponents down and not letting anyone give them issues. Furthermore, they have some playmakers that can do damage. Jared Verse has 12 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks. Meanwhile, Kalen Deloach has 23 solo tackles and four sacks. Joshua Farmer has eight solo tackles and 3.5 sacks. Likewise, Patrick Payton has 15 solo tackles and three sacks. Jarrian Jones has been excellent in the secondary, with nine solo tackles and one interception, which he took back to the house for a pick-6.

Florida State will cover the spread if their offense continues to hum. Then, their defense must execute on their plays.

Why Pitt Will Cover The Spread

Pitt will have to play a near-perfect game to have a chance to cover the spread against the Seminoles. However, they have the talent to stay in this game. It just requires some good playmaking.

Veilleux has 774 yards passing. However, he has thrown five touchdowns and six interceptions. C'bo Flemister has rushed 76 times for 306 yards and two touchdowns. Sadly, he had a bad day last weekend, with only eight rushes for 24 yards. Hammond has rushed 66 times for 278 yards and three scores. Meanwhile, Mumpfield has 33 catches for 399 yards and four touchdowns. Means has 23 receptions for 389 yards and three scores.

The defense must do better. Ultimately, Samuel Okunlola has six solo tackles and four sacks. Shane Simon has 14 solo tackles and three sacks. Likewise, M.J. Devonshire has 14 solo tackles and two interceptions, including one pick-6.

Pitt will cover the spread if the offense avoids mistakes. Then, the defense must stop the air-raid passing attack from storming down the field.

Final Florida State-Penn Prediction & Pick

One team is a national contender. Conversely, the other team is a struggling team that cannot do much. Expect the Seminoles to storm out of the gate and dominate this game. Thus, this will be a one-sided game. Florida State will dominate Pitt from the onset and earn another big victory.

Final Florida State-Penn Prediction & Pick: Florida State: -21.5 (-105)