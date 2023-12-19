Florida faces Michigan. Our college basketball odds series includes our Florida Michigan prediction, odds, and pick.

The Florida Gators are 7-3 through their first 10 games of the college basketball season. That's less than what they were hoping for in those first 10 games. Florida lost to the two best opponents on the schedule thus far, dropping decisions to Virginia and Baylor. The games were competitive, but Florida could not find a way to win either of them. The Gators also absorbed an 11-point loss to a Wake Forest team which seems relatively average. That put a real dent into the Gators' profile, making this road game at Michigan that much more important for coach Todd Golden's group. Florida's wins over Florida State and Pittsburgh don't look all that impressive right now, based on what the Seminoles and Panthers have done in their other games so far this season. Florida clearly needs a boost, and a road win against a Big Ten team would provide at least some momentum for UF heading into Christmas.

Michigan has had a very, very rough ride through 11 games. It's true that the Wolverines have played a very tough schedule with few cupcake games. They went to the Battle 4 Atlantis. They have taken on Oregon in a road game which was part of a split home-and-home series over two seasons with the Ducks. They played and beat St. John's and Rick Pitino earlier in the season. They have not shied away from a challenge. Nevertheless, it remains that the Wolverines are just 6-5 through 11 contests. That's an NIT profile right now, even with a road win over Iowa in the team's Big Ten Conference opener. Michigan has struggled to find consistency at both ends of the court. Obviously, losing big man Hunter Dickinson to Kansas in the transfer portal has left a significant vacancy on the roster. We will see if Michigan can find solutions here and in the remainder of its season.

Here are the Florida-Michigan College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Florida-Michigan Odds

Florida Gators: -3.5 (-105)

Michigan Wolverines: +3.5 (-115)

Over: 157.5 (-105)

Under: 157.5 (-115)

How To Watch Florida vs Michigan

Time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Florida Could Cover the Spread

The Michigan Wolverines are an average team — competitive, but not especially strong or gifted. Michigan's losses to Texas Tech, Oregon, and other opponents which have been less than great in this college basketball season point to the Wolverines' flaws and limitations. Struggling against elite opposition is one thing, but Michigan has struggled against relatively ordinary opponents. Take Oregon as an example. The Ducks just got blown out by an average Syracuse team. They have not played particularly well and have also been shorthanded due to injuries. Michigan did have to play Oregon on the road — Eugene is not an easy place to win — but the Ducks are just not that good this season. A good team wins against the Ducks this season. Michigan does not have a high ceiling as a team, and Florida can take advantage of that.

Why Michigan Could Cover the Spread

The best reason to pick Florida is Michigan. The best reason to pick Michigan is Florida. The Gators simply haven't beaten a really good team. Florida makes bad decisions with the ball and has been unreliable at holding leads this season. Florida was taken to the wire, at home, by a below-average East Carolina team not that long ago. Michigan can take advantage of the Gators' notable inconsistencies.

Final Florida-Michigan Prediction & Pick

These are two unreliable teams. This is a game to stay away from in terms of the point spread, but the under looks attractive, since neither offense has been especially consistent this season.



Final Florida-Michigan Prediction & Pick: Under 157.5