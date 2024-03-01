It is a top 25 SEC match-up as Florida faces South Carolina. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Florida-South Carolina prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Florida comes into the game sitting at 20-8 on the year, and 10-5 in conference play, which is good for fourth in the SEC. Further, they are ranked 24th in the nation. They have won five of their last ten games. The only loss was the 98-93 loss on the road to Alabama. Last time out, it was a slight struggle. They faced Missouri, and while Florida won, Missouri kept it close much of the game, but Florida would win 83-74.
Meanwhile, South Carolina comes in 23-5 on the year, while sitting 11-4 in conference play. That ranks them 18th in the nation this year. After losing back-to-back games to Auburn and LSU, they have won two straight. First, it was a 13-point win over Ole Miss, but last time out, it was a close victory. South Carolina faced Texas A&M last time out, coming away with a two-point win on the road.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Florida-South Carolina Odds
Florida: + 1.5 (-118)
Moneyline: -105
South Carolina: -1.5 (-104)
Moneyline: -114
Over: 146.5 (-110)
Under: 146.5 (-110)
How to Watch Florida vs. South Carolina
Time: noon ET/ 9:00 AM PT
TV: ESPN
Why Florida Will Cover The Spread/Win
Florida is sitting 28th in KenPom adjusted efficiency ranking this year. They are ranked 15th in adjusted offensive efficiency but sit 81st in adjusted defensive efficiency. Florida sits eighth in the nation in points per game this year while sitting first in field goal attempts per game. Walter Clayton Jr. comes in leading the way on offense. He is shooting 43.9 percent from the field this year, scoring 16.8 points per game this year. He also comes in with 2.8 assists per game this year. Joining him in running the offense is Zyon Pullin. He comes in with 15.3 points per game this year, while also having 4.9 assists per game. Rounding out the top scorers is Tyrese Samuel. He has been solid from the field, shooting 57.2 percent this year, while scoring 13.5 points per game on the year. Further, four of the five leaders in minutes are averaging over ten points per game this year.
Florida is the best in rebounds per game in the nation this year. They are also third in the nation in offensive rebounding rate this year. They also sit 14th in the nation in defensive rebounding rates. Samuel leads the way in rebounding this way. He comes in sitting with 7.9 rebounds per game this year. Micah Handlogten comes in with 7.6 rebounds per game, sitting second on the team. Also, Alex Condon comes in with 6.5 rebounds per game this year.
Florida sits 300th in the nation in opponent points per game this year but sits 85th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Riley Kugel leads the way with 1.1 steals per game. Meanwhile, Tyrese Samuel comes in with 1.1 steals per game, while also having a block per game this year. Further, Walter Clayton Jr. also has 1.1 steals per game this year.
Why South Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win
South Carolina comes in ranked 46th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 56th in adjusted offense efficiency while sitting 43rd in adjusted defensive efficiency. South Carolina is 210th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 153rd in effective field goal percentage. Still, they move the ball well, sitting 42nd in assists per game and 25th is assist to assist-to-turnover ratio. Meechie Johnson comes in leading the team in points per game this year. He comes in with 13.8 points per game this year. Johnson also has 3.0 assists per game this year. Meanwhile, B.J. Mack comes in with 13.6 points per game. Ta'Lon Cooper comes in leading the team in assists this year with 4.4 per game. He is also shooting 48/0 percent from the field and has 9.8 points per game.
South Carolina is 112th in rebounds per game this year. They are 71st in defensive rebound percentage this year. Collin Murray-Boyles leads the way here, coming in with 5.1 rebounds per game, while also adding 9.7 points per game this year. Meanwhile, BJ Mack, Ta'Lon Cooper, and Meechie Johnson all have over four rebounds per game this year. Murray-Boyles is the best on the offensive glass though, with over two offensive rebounds per game.
South Carolina is 20th in opponent points per game this year while sitting 34th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Meechie Johnson leads the team with 1.0 steals per game, while Murray-Boyles leads with .7 blocks per game this year. While South Carolina does not have a lot of steals, with just 4.7 per game this year, they also do not turn over the ball much. With just 10.3 turnovers per game, South Carolina ranks 53rd in the nation.
Final Florida-South Carolina Prediction & Pick
This is a clash of styles in this one. Florida has a solid offense, bolstered by great rebounding. South Carolina moved the ball well and did not turn it over while playing great defense. With the two clashing styles, expect a close game. Still, Florida has shown they can go on major cold stretches in a game on offense. With that, expect South Carolina to come out on top, but in a close game that drives up the score.
Final Florida-South Carolina Prediction & Pick: South Carolina ML (-114) and Over 146.5 (-110)