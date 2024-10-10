ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Florida-Tennessee prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Florida Tennessee.

The Tennessee Volunteers have been through this before under Josh Heupel. The difference is that this time around, they have more time to correct their mistakes and change their season's ultimate outcome.

In 2022, Tennessee suffered a late-season upset loss on the road at South Carolina. The loss destroyed Hendon Hooker's Heisman candidacy. It knocked Tennessee out of the College Football Playoff. Losses which occur at the end of a regular-season schedule give a team no real opportunity to change its position relative to the playoff and other important seasonal goals.

This past weekend, Tennessee suffered a road upset loss at Arkansas. The loss stings, and it could turn out to be very significant, but the Vols have a month and a half to change how they want their season to be remembered. If Tennessee does not lose another game, it will make the College Football Playoff. If Tennessee loses just one more game the rest of the way, it will very probably make the playoff. The Vols do have time, but they cannot play a game remotely as bad as what they served up last weekend in a 19-14 loss to Arkansas. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava is super talented, but he did not play one of his better games. He had a clunker. It happens. Now Iamaleava has to bounce back, learn the lessons from that defeat, and set the high standard Hendon Hooker established for most of the 2022 season at Tennessee. That team didn't make the playoff, but it did make a New Year's Six bowl game and had one of UT's best seasons in years. This 2024 team still has a chance to be special; the Vols need to show they are back in business, and they can do that by pulverizing a relatively average Florida team led by hot-seat head coach Billy Napier.

Here are the Florida-Tennessee College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Florida-Tennessee Odds

Florida: +14.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +470

Tennessee: -14.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -670

Over: 54.5 (-110)

Under: 54.5 (-110)

How to Watch Florida vs. Tennessee

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Florida Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Vols just played a terrible game. One might think they will bounce back this week, but the Vols were so ordinary on offense that Florida might be able to expose Tennessee enough times in this game that the Vols won't be able to completely run away with a lopsided win. UT probably wins straight up, but unless the Vols play dramatically better than they did against Arkansas, the game will stay close enough for Florida to cover. Also keep in mind that Florida just did defeat UCF, a team with some talent. Florida could be improving right when Tennessee is regressing. All UF has to do is stay within two touchdowns to cover. That seems well within the range of possibilities for this game.

Why Tennessee Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Vols are drastically better than Florida. They are playing at home. They are going to be angry, focused and motivated coming off a bad loss. Tennessee will take its frustrations out on Florida and has the weapons on offense to make it count on the scoreboard. This is one of the most solid bets you can make in Week 7: Tennessee minus the points.

Final Florida-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

We are fully sold on the Vols minus the points. We think Tennessee might win by 31 here, at least by 24 to 27.

Final Florida-Tennessee Prediction & Pick: Tennessee -14.5