The No. 18 ranked Florida Gators (6-0) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-1) square off for some Thanksgiving basketball. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Florida-Wake Forest prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Florida-Wake Forest College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Florida-Wake Forest Odds

Florida: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -315

Wake Forest: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +250

Over: 149.5 (-120)

Under: 149.5 (-102)

How to Watch Florida vs. Wake Forest

Time: 2:30 PM ET/11:30 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Why Florida Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida is off to a great start this season, and they are doing it with their offensive play. On the season, Florida is averaging 88.2 points per game, which is the fourth-most in the SEC. It is also the 17th-most in the entire country. Along with that, Florida averages the second-most offensive rebounds in the SEC, so they give themselves plenty of second chances. If the Florida can maintain their scoring pace, they will win this game.

Florida is off to their great start, but they have played just one team in a power conference. Still, they are taking care of business and doing what they have to do against those teams. Through their first six games, the Gators' closest game has been a 13-point win against Florida State. Florida has ben dominant all season, and there is a great chance for them to continue that on Thanksgiving.

Alijah Martin and Walter Clayton Jr have been the two key players for the Gators. They are averaged 33.2 points per game together, and do their part on the boards, as well. Martin is coming off a 32-point game while Clayton's season high is 29. Both players are capable of putting up big games, and only one of them really has to for Florida to win. If either one of them have a good game, the Gators will come out on top.

Why Wake Forest Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wake Forest should not be slept on. They are 6-1 this season, and they have a pretty good win over Michigan. Their win over Michigan is their only win that has been by less than 10 points. They did get beat down by Xavier, but Wake Forest is a good team, and they should be treated as such. If they play one of their good games, Wake Forest will be able to at least cover this spread.

Hunter Sallis is the key player for Wake Forest. Sallis is scoring 18.9 points per game, and he is shooting 48.4 percent from the field on the season. In his last four games, Sallis has scored 23, 16,20, and 31 points, so he is only getting better as the season gets going. Sallis has to match Florida's star players if they want to win this game, and he definitely has the ability to.

Final Florida-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick

These are two good teams, and that is going to be shown within the game. However, I think Florida is the better team, and they have a real chance to make some noise come march. Their ability to play on both ends of the court really stands out along with their two star players. For this game, I am going to take Florida to cover the spread against Wake Forest.

Final Florida-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick: Florida -7.5 (-110)