The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Arizona Coyotes as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Flyers are 13-10-2 to begin this season, and they are coming off two straight wins against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Nobody on the team has reached the 20 point mark, but they do have 10 skaters with at least 10 points. Travis Konecy leads the team with 19 points. He is also the team leader in goals with 12. In fact, Konecy is the only player above eight goals for the Flyers. However, three different players have eight goals. Nick Seeler has not recorded many points, but his impact on the ice does not go unnoticed. He leads the team with +/- of 12. The Flyers allow just 2.80 goals per game as a team, and their save percentage is over .900.

The Coyotes are having a comeback season. They were not good last season, but they must have done something right in the offseason. Through the first 24 games, the Coyotes are 13-9-2. A lot of this is thanks to their current five-game win streak. During the win streak, the Coyotes have beaten the Golden Knights, Avalanche, Lightning, Blues, and Capitals. What is even more impressive about their win streak is their play in net. The Coyotes have allowed just five goals in the five games. Only the Avalanche have scored more than one goal against them in that time.

Carter Hart and Connor Ingram have been confirmed to be the starting goalies for this game.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flyers-Coyotes Odds

Philadelphia Flyers ML: -110

Arizona Coyotes ML: -110

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+114)

How to Watch Flyers vs. Coyotes

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, KASW/Arizona 61

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Flyers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Flyers have a tough task on offense, so they really need to lock in on defense. The good news is the Flyers are pretty good in net themselves. On the season as a whole, the Flyers have allowed just 2.80 goals per game. Their best goaltender is in net for this game, as well. Hart allows just 2.55 goals per game, and he has a .913 save percentage. Hart will give the Flyers a great chance to stay in this game, and even win. He just needs to stay at the top of his game.

Why The Coyotes Will Cover The Spread/Win

As mentioned, the Coyotes have been awesome in net during this win streak. They have allowed just five goals, and their goaltenders have completed two shutouts. This win streak was not against bad teams, either. The Coyotes have just been playing some very good hockey. Without looking at stats, just riding the hot hand could be enough to bet the Coyotes to win this game.

Now looking at stats, the Coyotes have Connor Ingram in net. He is one of the best goalies in the NHL this season. This massive step forward for Ingram in his third season has been a very pleasant surprise for the Coyotes. He is 11-3-0 on the season, which is tied for fourth for the best record in the NHL. He is also fourth in goals allowed per game (2.23), tied for third in save percentage (.930), and tied for second in shutouts (2). In his last five games, he is 5-0-0 with both his shutouts, and just five goals allowed. He is playing very well, and should be able to keep the Flyers off the board for a good portion of this game.

Final Flyers-Coyotes Prediction & Pick

This should be a pretty close game. I am going to stick with moneylines in this one, though. I will ride the hot hand and take the Coyotes to win and continue their win streak.

Final Flyers-Coyotes Prediction & Pick: Coyotes ML (-110), Over 5.5 (-140)