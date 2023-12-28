ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Pacific Division-leading Vancouver Canucks play host as they face the Philadelphia Flyers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Canucks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Flyers enter the game at 18-11-4 on the year and have won seven of their last ten games. Last time out they faced the Flyers faced the Red Wings. It was a huge first period for the Red Wings. Patrick Kane scored twice in the first 8:16 of the game before Bobby Brink got on the board for the Flyers. Still, the Red Wings would score three more times in the period to lead 5-1. In the second, Sean Couturier and Morgan Frost scored for the Flyers to make it a two-goal game.

In the third, Garnet Hataway scored and Scott Laughton added another one to tie the game with just six and a half minutes in the game. Just 1:23 later Owen Tippett gave the Flyers the lead. Still, just 37 seconds later, Dylan Larkin tied the game again. This would lead to overtime, and a shootout, where the Red Wings would win the game.

Meanwhile, the Canucks are 23-9-3 on the year, while also winning seven of their last ten. Last time out, they faced the Sharks. The Canucks scored twice in the first seven minutes, both by Andrei Kuzmenko. Still, they would allow two more goals in the first and be tied at two going into the second. In the second, the Canucks would add three goals while giving up just one, having a 5-3 lead going into the third. The Sharks would get one back in the third, but the Canucks would score two more to lead 7-4. They would win by that score.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flyers-Canucks Odds

Philadelphia Flyers: +138

Vancouver Canucks: -166

Over: 6.5 (+102)

Under: 6.5 (-124)

How to Watch Flyers vs. Canucks

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Flyers Will Win

The Flyers sit 23rd in the NHL in goals per game this year at 2.97 per game on the season. They are led by Travis Konency. Konecncy leads the team in goals and points this year. He has 16 goals and 11 assists this year, good for 27 points. He has just two goals and an assist on the power play, but he has scored three times while shorthanded this year. Meanwhile, the leader in assists and second on the team in points this year is Travis Sanheim, the defender. He has four goals this year, but also has 20 assists, leading the team. Further, he has four assists on the power play this year.

Second on the team in goals is Owen Tippett. He has 12 goals this year with nine assists. That ranks him fifth on the team in points. Third on the team in points is Sean Couturier. He has nine goals this year and 14 assists and has been solid on the power play. He has two goals and three assists on the power play this year. Rounding out the top scorers is Joel Farabee. He has 11 goals and 11 assists this year, good for 22 points on the season.

The Flyers have struggled heavily on the power play this year. The Flyers have scored just 11 times on the power play and a 10.6 percent success rate. That is the worst in the NHL. Meanwhile, the Flyers sit fifth in the NHL on the penalty kill with an 85.7 percent success rate.

It will be Samuel Ersson in the goal today for the Flyers. He is 8-4-2 on the year with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. He has had a solid month, allowing 14 goals on 172 shots, good for a .919 save percentage. This has resulted in him having a 4-1-1 record during December.

Why The Canucks Will Win

The Canucks are the best-scoring team in the NHL. They average 3.86 goals per game this year, .2 goals per game more than the next best. Brock Boeser leads the team in goals this year, having 24 of them. He also has 14 assists this year, good for 38 points on the season. He has scored nine times on the power play, while also having three assists. Meanwhile, the team leader in points is J.T. Miller. He has 15 goals this year with 33 assists. That gives him 48 points on the year. He has been amazing on the power play as well, with seven goals and 14 assists on the power play.

Quinn Hughes, the defender, comes in second on the team in points this year. He has ten goals and 34 assists, good for 44 points. He is also great on the power plays with one goal and 15 assists on the power play. Joining him in scoring well from the blue line is Filip Hronek. He has two goals and 27 assists this year, good for 29 points. He also has two goals and seven assists on the power play this year. Rounding out the top scorers is Elias Pettersson, who has 13 goals this year and 30 assists, good for 43 points.

The Canucks have scored 30 power-play goals this year, good for a 24.2 percent conversion rate, which sits tenth in the NHL this year. Still, they have struggled on the penalty kill, sitting 24th in the NHL with a 77.8 percent success rate.

Thatcher Demko is expected to be in goal today for the Canucks. He is 17-7-1 on the year with a 2.46 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. Demko has not been as solid this month. He has allowed 24 goals on 234 shots, good for just a .897 save percentage. Still, with how the Canucks are scoring, he has a 6-1-1 record this month.

Final Flyers-Canucks Prediction & Pick

The Flyers are not scoring a ton this year, and while Thatcher Demko has not been playing well as of late, he normally saves enough to give the Canucks a chance to win. Further, the Canucks are scoring a ton of goals. They are averaging almost four goals per game in the last ten games. The Flyer's defense has shown some issues in the last two games, giving up 10 goals in the two games, plus a shootout loss. To win, they have to limit scoring chances for the Canucks, something that will not happen tonight.

Final Flyers-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Canucks ML (-166)