The Detroit Red Wings look to break their losing skid as they face the Philadelphia Flyers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Red Wings prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

the Flyers come into the game sitting at 18-11-3 on the year, good for second place in the Metropolitan Division. They have won seven of their last nine as well, and last time out they faced the Nashville Predators. The Flyers took the lead in the game on a Morgan Frost goal in the first period. In the second, they would surrender a short-handed goal, but Sean Couturier would give the Flyers the lead again on the power play. Still, Philip Tomasino scored to tie the game again. In the third, Tomasino scored his second of the game to give the Predators the lead. They would add an empty net goal to defeat the Flyers 4-2.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings enter the game sitting at 15-13-4 on the year but have lost seven of their last eight games. Last time out the Red Wings faced the Winnipeg Jets. The Jets took the early lead with a goal from Neal Pionk in the first period. Just 1:44 into the second period, Olli Maatta scored to tie the game. Still, the Jets would score three straight to end the period and lead 4-1 at the end of the second period. Patrick Kane would score his second of the year in the third period, but the Jets would score again to defeat the Red Wings 5-2.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flyers-Red Wings Odds

Philadelphia Flyers:+116

Detroit Red Wings: -140

Over: 6.5 (+106)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How to Watch Flyers vs. Red Wings

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Why The Flyers Will Win

The Flyers are averaging 2.88 goals per game this year, good for 22nd in the NHL this year. Travis Konecny leads the team in both goals and points this year. He comes into the game with 16 goals and ten assists good for 26 points. He has scored twice on the power play this year while also having one assist. Meanwhile, Konecny has three goals short-handed this year. Tied for fourth in points and tied for second in goals are both Joel Farabee and Owen Tippett. Both players come into the game with 11 goals this year and nine assists. Farabee comes in with an assist on the power play, while Tippett has a goal and an assistant on the power play.

Meanwhile, Sean Couturier is tied for second on the team in points this year. He has eight goals and 14 assists this year. He also has two goals and three assists on the power play this year. Tied with Couturier in points this year is the team leader in assists. Travis Sanheim, the defenseman, comes in with four goals and a team-leading 18 assists this year for his 22 points. He has four assists on the power play as well.

The Flyers are struggling heavily on the power play this year. they have scored just 11 times with a 10.8 percent conversion rate. That places them 31st in the NHL this year. Still, they have been solid on the penalty kill this year. They are fourth in the NHL this year with an 86.3 percent success rate on the penalty kill.

Carter Hart is scheduled to star in this game in the goal. He is 9-6-1 on the year with a 2.42 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. Both of those marks are top ten in the NHL this year. Hart has been amazing in the last three games. He has stopped 92 of 96 shots, good for a .958 save percentage and a 1.31 goals-against average. That has resulted in three wins and no losses.

Why The Red Wings Will Win

The Red Wings have been one of the best-scoring teams in the NHL this year. they are averaging 3.50 goals per game this year, which ranks them fifth in the NHL. Alex DeBrincat is the leader of the attack for the Red Wings, leading the team in both goals and points this year. DeBrincat comes in with 15 goals and 13 assists on the year. That is good for 28 points overall. Meanwhile, he has six goals and five assists on the power play this year. Next on the team in points, and second in goals this year, is Dylan Larkin. Larkin comes in with 11 goals this year and 16 assists, good for 27 points. Like DeBrincat, he has been solid on the power play, with four goals and ten assists on the power play this year.

Lucas Raymond comes in this on the team in points and goals. He has ten goals and 14 assists this year, good for 24 points. Two of the goals and four of the assists have come on the power play this year. Meanwhile, the team leader in assists comes from the blue line. Shayne Gostisbehere enters the game with five goals and a team-leading 18 assists. That is good for 23 points, while he has two goals and 11 assists on the power play this year.

The Red Wings have been average this year on the power play. They sit 15th in the NHL with a 21.8 percent conversion rate, but have scored 29 goals on the power play. Meanwhile, the Red Wings sit 20th in the NHL on the penalty kill with a 78.4 percent success rate.

James Reimer is scheduled to start in goal today for the Red Wings. He is 2-5-2 with a 2.88 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. He has struggled in his last four appearances, giving up 12 goals on 100 shots. Reimer has not had one a start since October 22nd against the Calgary Flames. He has also given up five goals in each of his last three starts.

Final Flyers-Red Wings Prediction & Pick

The Flyers are on a solid run as the Red Wings have struggled as of late. They also have the better goaltender going today. The Flyers have been great defensively lately. They have allowed over three goals just once in their game. They are the hotter team and producing better. Take the Flyers in this one.

Final Flyers-Red Wings Prediction & Pick: Flyers ML (+116)