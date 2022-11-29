Published November 29, 2022

FlyQuest will be upping their ante in the 2023 season with two Korean imports bolstering their League of Legends team.

FlyQuest LoL LCS 2023 Roster

As of the time of writing, no official announcement has been made by either the organization or the players involved. All of these are consolidated leaks and/or rumors made by different personalities.

Top Lane

Jeong “Impact” Eon-young will be FlyQuest’s top laner for next year, according to LEC Wooloo.

[Sources] Toplaner Impact 🇰🇷 has reached a verbal agreement with FlyQuest in the LCS

Recently, Impact’s previous organization Evil Geniuses already put out an announcement of his departure from the team, so officially he is now a free agent. Impact is most notable for being a part of the SK Telecom T1 K team that won the World Championship in Season 3, but he didn’t lose his luster in the LCS. Impact joined EG late 2020 and played for them for two years, during which time he led the team into the Spring Split Championship and a Semifinal exit during the last Mid-Season Invitational.

As he has been playing in the LCS since 2015, he has already long received his North American residency and will no longer take up an import slot, as per league rules.

If this rumor ends up being accurate, he will take up the place of Philip “Philip” Zeng, who joined only for the Summer Split in 2022.

Jungle

FlyQuest will also be Mingyi “Spica” Lu’s next home after leaving TSM. The news for this one came early – as soon as the Summer Split ended, it seems the org let go of their jungler almost immediately. He started playing for TSM as a member of their Academy team in 2019 and was promoted to the main LCS team a year after. He was awarded the Summer Split MVP in 2021 and has been one of the longer staying members of TSM prior to his departure.

While he was initially rumored to be going to 100 Thieves instead, more evidence points toward him joining FlyQuest and he has already reached a verbal agreement with the organization, according to LEC Wooloo.

He replaces Brandon Joel “Josedeodo” Villegas, who, after playing for FLY for over a year, returned to Latin America after joining Estral Esports.

Mid Lane

Here comes Korean import number one: Lee “VicLa” Dae-kwang. Coming in from KT Rolster, VicLa was dubbed the Rookie of the Year last split, as it was his first year playing in the LCK. KT Rolster promoted him from their Challengers team this year, and they were a couple matches away from making it to Worlds this year. The team that kicked them out of the Regional Finals and ultimately denied them their Worlds appearance? Now-World Champions DRX.

VicLa will be taking up the spot of Loïc “toucouille” Dubois, the French mid laner that FlyQuest imported for the 2022 season. No official announcement has been made about toucuille’s destination, but it’s rumored to be the French team Team GO.

Bot Lane

Korean import numero dos is, by all accounts, Lee “Prince” Chae-hwan. Much like VicLa, Prince was also close to making Worlds this year, but he and the rest of the SANDBOX Gaming squad lost two matches in the Regional Finals: one against DAMWON Gaming and another against DRX.

Prince, however, has had a longer tenure than VicLa, with his professional career dating back as far as 2017 for LCK’s bbq Olivers. He even had a short stint in the LPL as part of FunPlus Phoenix, before settling as SANDBOX’ AD Carry in 2021. He was dubbed the Player of the Split last Summer Split, so this is another pickup that will end up being massive for the team if it turns out to be fact.

Johnson “Johnsun” Nguyen, FLY’s previous AD carry, has already been let go. According to the Global Contract Database, he has been released from the organization and is now a free agent. No team has been reported to have signed the player so far.

Support

Capping off the roster will be Bill “Eyla” Nguyen, previously support for Team Liquid Academy. TLA was his first home in the LCS after coming here from the OPL (now known as the LCO) and has been with them for two years. However, FlyQuest will be the first team that will have put him in their starting roster.

Veteran support Zaqueri “aphromoo” Black once filled this position. It seems aphromoo had some trouble finding a team to play for this upcoming split, despite his experience.

Other Changes

Please welcome our new President and Chief Gaming Officer Chris "@PapaSmithy" Smith! A legendary figure in the scene, we are excited to bring him on board to help build the future of FlyQuest.

As for out-of-team changes, League of Legends personality and previously 100 Thieves General Manager Chris “Papasmithy” Smith have made his way into FlyQuest as their President & Chief Gaming Officer.