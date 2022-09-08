FNC Hylissang: “I prefer a different meta where I can do more”

ClutchPoints Gaming had the chance to ask Fnatic support Zdravets “Hylissang” Galabov some questions after their win against MAD Lions last weekend.

Here are his thoughts about the bot meta, MAD mid laner Yasin “Nisqy” Dinçer’s off-meta picks, and more:

Question: What are your thoughts about the current bot lane meta as a whole?

Hylissang: Even though it’s not my meta, like people don’t associate me with the ranged supports and like enchanters, I still don’t mind the meta since we have like, a very talented AD Carry. I can enchant him and boost him and make him kill people, but I do prefer a different meta where I can play champs that I can do more than enchant my AD carry, but as I said, I’m happy in this meta.

Question: Despite being an enchanter meta, MAD Lions still banned your Pyke in Game 3. Did you expect this?

H: Oh yeah, I was saying that I could play Pyke there and I guess they respect me since I play a lot of Pyke in solo queue.

Question: Was Fnatic prepared for Nisqy’s off-meta picks like Nocturne and Cassiopeia?

H: Yeah, I think the series was, in general, very expected. I think we expected almost every pick. I kinda know that Nisqy likes Cassiopeia a lot and I forgot it’s a good matchup to Sylas. But I think even when he picked it… even later on we didn’t ban it away. We don’t really mind it. Yeah, we kinda forgot about Cassio, but about the Nocturne, I think it was predictable, for sure.

Question: What’s the general “vibe” in Fnatic after steamrolling your opponents in the Lower Bracket?

H: The vibe in the team right now is very good, I would say. The mood is good, and it’s also because we are winning quite a lot. But even when we were losing… it’s not unplayable. We know what we did wrong, and I think we’re very adaptable. The vibe is good, and I think we’re looking pretty strong. I’m happy it translates well on stage.

Hylissang and the rest of Fnatic is set to face Rogue in the Lower Bracket Finals. G2 Esports is waiting to face the winner of this match at the grand finals. Both of these matches are set to happen this weekend.

Due to the ruling earlier this year by LoL Esports, the LEC will send four representatives to Worlds 2022 instead of three. These teams are MAD Lions, Fnatic, Rogue, and G2 Esports. The loser of the match between Rogue and Fnatic will be the second LEC team in play-ins, and the winner will join G2 Esports in the group stage.

