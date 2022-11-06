Football Manager 2023 Release Date, Gameplay, Features

Football Manager 2023 returns this year – check out all of the relevant details here, including its release date, gameplay, and features.

Football Manager 2023 Release Date: November 8, 2022

Football Manager 2023 release date is set on November 8, 2022. The game will be coming out in three forms: FM23 Console for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and for the first time in Football Manager history, on PlayStation 5; FM23 Mobile on Android and iOS, and FM23 Touch on the Nintendo Switch and Apple Arcade. However, the FM23 Touch version is still listed as “Coming Soon” with no definite release date.

Football Manager 2023 Gameplay Features

Football Manager 2023 will have players write their own headlines, earning the love and adoration of fans for their very own elite club. Dominate competition not by building a club made up of superstars, but by creating the superstars themselves. Players can recruit both front-facing players as well as backroom staff that will develop the wonderkids you created. For you film buffs out there, this kind of sounds like Shaolin Soccer. Just like in that film, players can develop both strategy and tactics for their team, creating big plays and building a legacy for their club.

Football Manager 2023 also offers stronger AI that will try to outsmart the player’s management. The AI managers in this game are advertised to be the smartest ever.

The game features a new-to-the-franchise Supporter Confidence system. This system lets players build rapport with their fans, allowing them to see their expectations and giving them the chance to fulfill them. Fans are the life force of any sport, so getting the support of your home crowd will ensure your place in the league.

Finally, the game will celebrate the players’ achievements in the best way possible in this version of the game – as the brand-new Dynamic Manager Timeline will give players a way to savour their milestones as a Football Manager.