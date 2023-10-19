Former Real Madrid star Eden Hazard recently made headlines by announcing his retirement from professional football at 32. In a charity game in Calais alongside iconic figures of French football, Hazard showcased glimpses of his vintage brilliance, scoring and providing three assists. However, candidly, he explained that the joy had gone out of playing the beautiful game.

Hazard's decision to retire was driven by his diminishing enjoyment on the pitch and a firm reluctance to continue solely for financial gain. In an interview with L'Avenir, he revealed, “I had always said that I would stop as soon as I didn't have fun on the pitch anymore. I didn't want to go and play somewhere for the money.” It was a straightforward choice made with peace of mind, as he emphasized, “In life, you can't explain everything. I am at peace with myself. I'm happy. I have so many things to do outside of football that I was able to make a serene choice.”

The possibility of Hazard returning to a Belgian club was widely discussed, but he cited the excessive speculation during the transfer window as a complicating factor. Despite his challenges at Real Madrid, Hazard expressed his gratitude and positive feelings toward the club, acknowledging that he had the opportunity to work with “amazing” individuals and “tasted the dream” of playing for the prestigious team.

Hazard's football legacy is intricate and multifaceted. Throughout his career, he claimed five league titles with Lille, Chelsea, and Real Madrid, a Champions League victory, two Europa League titles, and numerous domestic honors. He also earned individual accolades, including the PFA Players' Player of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season during the 2014–15 campaign.

While prolific contributions marked his time at Chelsea, his stint in the Spanish capital was marred by frequent injuries, leading to a far cry from his prior productivity. Hazard's decision to retire underscores the significance of joy and freedom in his style of play. His recent charity game performance served as a reminder of the exceptional talent and charisma that endeared him to football fans worldwide.