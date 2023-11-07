Barcelona's star forward, Robert Lewandowski, has surfaced in the rumors circulating around Major League Soccer (MLS)

In an unexpected turn of events, Barcelona‘s star forward, Robert Lewandowski, has surfaced in the rumors circulating around Major League Soccer (MLS), reported by GOAL. The 35-year-old Polish striker has reportedly become a target for several MLS teams as they seek to bolster their squad with a top-tier Designated Player striker during the upcoming winter transfer window.

Despite his age, Lewandowski's reputation as a prolific goal scorer precedes him, making him an attractive prospect for MLS sides. If the move were to materialize, he would undoubtedly command a Designated Player contract, instantly becoming one of the highest earners in the league. Currently under contract with Barcelona until June 2026, any club interested in securing his services would need to negotiate a substantial fee with the Spanish giants.

Interestingly, Lewandowski himself hinted at the possibility of joining MLS in the future during a September interview with AS. He shared, “Before the coronavirus pandemic, the idea of MLS was firmly in my mind. But somehow I changed my mind afterwards. After the chapter at Barcelona, that’s difficult to imagine.” Lewandowski enjoys his stay as one of the key players for the Barca squad, and is unlikely to leave next year.

As Barcelona prepares for their upcoming Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday, the speculation surrounding Robert Lewandowski's potential move to MLS adds an intriguing layer of anticipation to the football world. Keep an eye on this space for further developments and updates regarding Lewandowski's future and the evolving MLS transfer landscape.