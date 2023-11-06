Former Barcelona stalwart Carles Puyol has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr.

Former Barcelona stalwart Carles Puyol has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding Real Madrid‘s Vinicius Jr., urging the Brazilian winger to channel his energy back into his game, reported by GOAL. The young sensation has recently been in the spotlight not only for his on-field skills but also for his passionate demeanor, which has sometimes attracted criticism from opponents and fans alike.

Speaking candidly about Vinicius Jr.'s situation, Puyol expressed his desire to mentor the talented player. “I would love to talk to him as a soccer teammate and tell him what I think and feel. He is a great player who makes a difference and who should be admired. If he changed his attitude, he would have more recognition,” remarked Puyol, highlighting the immense potential Vinicius possesses.

Despite occasional controversy, Vinicius Jr. has displayed remarkable talent, finishing fifth in the Ballon d'Or voting. This season, he has contributed significantly, tallying three goals and providing two crucial assists for Real Madrid. His impact on the pitch is undeniable, earning him the title of the most fouled player in La Liga last year.

Real Madrid's manager, Carlo Ancelotti, has staunchly supported Vinicius Jr. amidst external commentary, emphasizing the player's value to the team. As Vinicius Jr. prepares to line up for Los Blancos against Braga in the upcoming Champions League clash, fans eagerly anticipate his performance and hope to witness his extraordinary skills shine brightly on the field.

The football world remains captivated by Vinicius Jr.'s potential, and with guidance from experienced figures like Puyol, there's no doubt that the Brazilian winger can continue to make a significant impact while focusing on his game. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story as Vinicius Jr. looks ahead to his next challenge on the European stage.