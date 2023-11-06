Exciting developments are on the horizon for USMNT star Miles Robinson, as Dutch football giants PSV are keen to secure his services from MLS

Exciting developments are on the horizon for USMNT star Miles Robinson, as Dutch football giants PSV are keen to secure his services, reported by GOAL. The 26-year-old defender, currently with Atlanta United, will become a free agent when his contract expires on December 31, allowing him to explore options beyond MLS.

Robinson, a key player for the USMNT, is set to venture into European football, with PSV expressing a strong interest in adding him to their roster. If the move materializes, he will join fellow national team members Malik Tillman, Ricardo Pepi, and Sergino Dest at the Eindhoven-based club.

Earnie Stewart, PSV's director of football and former U.S. soccer star, confirmed the club's interest in Robinson, emphasizing his defensive prowess and ability to thrive in open spaces. Stewart expressed, “He has been on our list for a while, along with a number of others, so that is correct. There has been contact, but not only with him. I have contact with several players because that is my job.”

Robinson, who has been with Atlanta United since 2018, boasts 27 caps with the USMNT. His skills and versatility on the field have earned him recognition, making him a valuable addition to any team. Having missed the 2022 World Cup due to an unfortunate pre-tournament injury, Robinson is eager to make his mark on the European stage.

As the anticipation builds, fans eagerly await the official announcement, marking a significant chapter in Robinson's career as he embarks on this exciting European adventure with PSV. Stay tuned for updates as the transfer progresses, shaping the landscape for both the player and the club.