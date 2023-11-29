Quantcast

Forest Grove Launches An Investigation On PC, Consoles Today

Embark on a thrilling detective journey in Forest Grove, a gripping first-person crime mystery puzzler, now available on PC and consoles.

Julian Ojeda
Forest Grove Launches Today!

In a significant release for mystery and puzzle game enthusiasts, Forest Grove, a first-person crime mystery puzzler developed by Miga Games and published by Blowfish Studios, has officially launched today. This engrossing game is now available for immediate download and purchase across a variety of platforms, broadening its reach to a diverse gaming audience.

For console gamers, Forest Grove is accessible on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, where it takes full advantage of the powerful hardware to deliver a seamless and immersive gaming experience. PlayStation users are not left behind, as the game is also available on PlayStation 4|5, ensuring that fans across both major console platforms can delve into the gripping narrative and challenging puzzles of Forest Grove. PC gamers can find the game on popular digital storefronts like Steam and the Epic Games Store, offering easy access for those who prefer gaming on a personal computer.

The setting of Forest Grove is the mysterious town of Forest Grove, Oregon, where players are thrust into a high-stakes investigation surrounding the disappearance of a teenage heiress. The stakes are incredibly high, with a billion-dollar tech fortune hanging in the balance. Players join the Remote Forensic Bureau (RFB), taking on the role of elite investigators tasked with unraveling the complex web of secrets and lies that shroud the case.

Forest Grove challenges players with a unique forensics-based approach to puzzle-solving. Crime scenes in the game are meticulously crafted, featuring realistic elements such as DNA traces, fingerprints, and other critical forensic evidence. Players must use their skills to piece together these clues, leading to new discoveries and narrative advancements. The game’s puzzles and mysteries are inspired by the Kunstimatigaard family, known for their love of enigmas, which leads players through a series of hidden rooms and buried secrets, adding layers of complexity to the gameplay.

Critical thinking and deductive reasoning are essential in Forest Grove. The game avoids guiding players too directly, instead encouraging them to rely on their intuition and investigative skills. Every decision made by the player can significantly impact the course of the investigation. Adding to the immersive experience is a cast of diverse and intriguing characters, each potentially holding crucial information that could aid in solving the mystery.

One of the innovative features of Forest Grove is its evidence board, a tool that allows players to connect evidence, clues, and suspects. This feature enhances the gameplay by allowing for a more in-depth and methodical approach to the investigation. Players will explore a digital recreation of the Kunstmatigaard family’s Victorian manor, piecing together puzzles, analyzing digital reconstructions of conversations, and correlating evidence to uncover the truth.

Larry Johnson, the Lead Developer at Miga Games, describes Forest Grove as a blend of modern technology and traditional mystery, offering a unique challenge to players. The game’s intricate design requires a high level of intellectual engagement, as each hidden area and puzzle presents a unique challenge that contributes to solving the complex case.

Available in English voice acting and offering language options including English, French, German, and Spanish, Forest Grove is designed to cater to a global audience. The game’s launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4|5, and PC platforms ensures that a wide range of players can experience the thrill of delving into the mysteries of Forest Grove. As members of the Remote Forensic Bureau, players are invited to embark on a journey of discovery, piecing together the hidden truths that lie within the shadows of Forest Grove

