Bridgit Mendler has come a long way from her Disney Channel acting roots, now taking on a CEO role for a space startup.

Bridgit Mendler appears to be making a case for being named… Most Interesting Former Disney Channel Star in the World (and Beyond!). Mendler, who tweens of the 2010s might remember as Teddy from Good Luck Charlie or the musical comedy film Lemonade Mouth, took to social media on Monday to inform fans of her latest venture — becoming CEO of a startup dealing with data transfers from outer space.

While a former child star becoming CEO of a space company sounds like a Disney Channel sitcom premise in itself, Mendler assured her fans this is serious, and apparently not a spinoff of Good Luck Charlie.

“Expect the unexpected!” Mendler tweeted. She explained that her new company, Northwood Space, has its “sights on building a data highway between earth and space.”

“We are designing shared ground infrastructure from first principles to expand access to space,” Mendler continued, and the announcement wasn't followed up by a pratfall, fart sound, slime drop or any other staple of tween sitcoms.

Mendler added, “We have a lot of work ahead of us but that’s the fun part.”

“If you like building quickly and seeing your work deployed in locations around the globe with real impact, we want you at Northwood,” she elaborated.

On the other hand, if you like easily digestible morals transmitted by video diary messages from Mendler to her fictional baby sister Charlie, you might be best off watching old Disney Channel reruns.

Mendler has immersed herself in higher education in recent years, studying at the University of Southern California, MIT and Harvard.

She also worked at the Federal Communications Commission's Space Bureau, where according to an interview with CNBC, she “completely fell in love with space law.”

Mendler had a chance to explore her newfound fascination during the Covid pandemic lockdown. “While everybody else was making their sourdough starters, we were building antennas out of random crap we could find at Home Depot … and receiving data from [National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration] satellites,” Mendler explained.

Her husband, Griffin Cleverly, is the startup's chief technology officer, and fellow co-founder Shaurya Luthra serves as head of software.

Mendler isn't the first former child star turned brainy science fiend — Mayim Bialik, who rose to fame as a teen star on NBC's Blossom, then went on to get a PhD in neuroscience from UCLA, before coming full circle in a return to acting, playing a neurobiologist on CBS' The Big Bang Theory.

Bridgit Mendler's space venture isn't even the only big news she tweeted on Monday. She also informed her followers that she is a mom to a 4-year-old boy. “The other news I wanted to share is I’m a mama to a sweet 4yo boy. Started fostering in 2021 adopted near Christmas of 2022,” Mendler explained.

She added, “I’m so lucky — being a parent is the biggest gift and most defining experience there is. That’s my news for now folks.”

Thank goodness because that's a lot of Monday news for Charlie, or anyone else for that matter, to process. But nice to hear Bridgit Mendler is forging her own path with some exciting plans for the future that are quite literally out of this world.