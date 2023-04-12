The Big Bang Theory universe is expanding. The Chuck Lorre-created series will have a spinoff following its hit The Big Bang Theory and its first spin-off Young Sheldon. Lorre’s next project has officially been green-lit and is in the early stages of developing via his overall deal at Warner Bros. Television.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced the spin-off during their press day where they also revealed their new streaming service. The new Big Bang project will stream on their new platform titled Max, which will be the home of the HBO Max and Discovery+ merger.

No plot details were announced during the presentation. Per Variety, although nothing has been confirmed, “it is believed to be an hour-long series featuring a mostly new cast with potential for known Big Bang stars to appear in guest spots.”

The Big Bang Theory aired on CBS for 12 seasons from 2007 to 2019. The show starred Kaley Cuoco (Penny), Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper), Johnny Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter), Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz), Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler), Kunal Nayyar (Raj Koothrappali) and Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rosten).

Young Sheldon premiered in 2017 and is currently in its sixth season. A seventh season has already been greenlit and airs Thursdays at 8 pm EST on CBS. The spin-off is about Parsons’ character Sheldon Cooper and his childhood in Texas. Parsons makes appearances as a voice-over throughout the series.

The new Big Bang series will mark Lorre’s second project with Max. Warner Bros. TV. He currently has

How to Be a Bookie in production with the studio.