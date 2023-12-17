Jeopardy! will only have one host for its daily syndicated show going forward, according to actress Mayim Bialik.

After a rotating door of hosts in the wake of Alex Trebek's passing in 2020, actress Mayim Bialik and former champion Ken Jennings have shared hosting duties for the popular game show Jeopardy! from 2021 to 2023. It appears, though, that starting in 2024 it will be back to a single host as Bialik has released a statement addressing her future as one of the show's hosts.

Bialik revealed in an Instagram post on Friday that she was told by Sony she would “no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!” in the coming season, according to MSNBC. The reason for the decision, as she was told, was to “maintain continuity” for viewers going forward with Jennings as the sole host.

Despite this, her statement did hint Bialik could continue hosting duties for primetime specials, which have included Jeopardy! National College Championship and Celebrity Jeopardy!

Bialik's departure seemingly settles a role on the game show that has been somewhat up in the air since Trebek's death in 2020.

The show's initial run of hosts were special guests including Anderson Cooper, Sanjay Gupta, Katie Couric, and Bialik. Producer Mike Richards was then named as the show's new daily host, while Bialik would host the primetime specials, but Richards resigned shortly after the announcement when various sexist, racist, and antisemetic comments resurfaced online.

Jennings was brought on board to host alongside Bialik in July 2022, with the pair splitting hosting duties on the daily syndicated show and the different primetime specials.

Bialik did step back temporarily from hosting duties for a time in 2023 as a show of support for writers during the WGA strike.