Dominiq Ponder, a former HBCU recruit of NFL legend Ed Reed, has landed a spot with Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes. Ponder is listed on Colorado’s roster website and is expected to be a part of the Buffaloes quarterback room, led by NFL draft prospect Shedeur Sanders.

Ponder’s football story began in Florida, where he showcased his talent at Naples High, throwing for 511 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore. Known for his dual-threat capabilities, he also rushed for 356 yards, scoring three times on the ground. His skills caught the attention of Ed Reed, who, in his brief tenure at Bethune-Cookman University, aimed to bring Ponder into the HBCU fold.

He expected to join Ed Reed as he begun his coaching journey at Bethune-Cookman University. Reed agreed to join the Wildcats in December 2022 but he was let go before the signing of his contract due to an Instagram Live video in which he had an expletive-filled rant about having to pick up trash on the campus. Reed apologized for his actions shortly after the live.

After Reed’s departure from Bethune-Cookman, Ponder’s future was uncertain. He remained on Bethune-Cookman’s roster as a redshirt but didn’t see any playing time.

Yet, fate had other plans, as Deion Sanders—another NFL Hall of Famer turned coach—saw potential in Ponder, adding him to the Buffaloes’ roster.

At Colorado, Ponder will have the opportunity to develop under Sanders’ mentorship and serve as a backup to Shedeur Sanders. The young quarterback could certainly be an asset to the team with his size and dual-threat ability.

Reed’s connection to Sanders goes beyond Ponder’s recruitment. In a candid conversation with the team captured by Thee Pregame Show, Reed revealed that he nearly succeeded Sanders as Jackson State’s head coach.

“I get a call on a Tuesday from coach (Prime), to go coach at the school he left (Jackson State) before he came here (Colorado). I said ‘I would, man, but I got a call yesterday from another school,” Reed recounted.