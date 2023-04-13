It seems as if in every NFL Draft season, there is one quarterback who divides general managers and coaches across the league. This year, that quarterback sure has been former Florida passer Anthony Richardson.

Richardson declared for the 2023 NFL Draft following a three-season run at Florida. Unlike the likes of Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud, Richardson did not enjoy much team success during his collegiate career. For one, he is just coming off of a 2022 campaign with the Gators where he won six contests as their starting quarterback.

Richardson also had quite a roller-coaster season in his lone year as Florida’s starting quarterback. The versatile passer completed 53.8 percent of passes and orchestrated a mere two games with at least two touchdown passes and zero interceptions.

Richardson has taken notice of the criticism that he has received from his 2022 season at Florida. In an open letter in The Players’ Tribune, the former Florida standout took some time to respond to such critics of his game.

“And, yeah, I may not pay attention to all the noise, but I do hear the critics,” Richardson wrote. “I know the things people are picking apart. People talk about whether I can be accurate. They say I don’t have touch. They say I can’t throw short. They say a lot of things. All I gotta say is: Watch how hard I work. In my mind, I can do anything with the football in my hand — but I know that no one will ever work harder than me to improve. Whether that’s my footwork, accuracy, mechanics, learning defenses, you name it. You can always grow, and that’s what I’m focused on. I’m going to come in and be tireless.

“I’m going to put it all on the line. My family sacrificed too much for me to not give everything to this game.”

Richardson also sent a clear message to coaches and general managers in the NFL.

“So, to all the coaches and GMs who are reading this: See you at the draft,” Richardson wrote. “If you call the name Anthony Richardson, I promise that you won’t regret it.”

Richardson has scheduled top-30 visits with multiple teams ahead of this year’s NFL Draft, including the Atlanta Falcons.