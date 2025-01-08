Kyrstin Johnson made a powerful statement in her first season at Temple University, opening her floor routine to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” The combination of her artistry and athleticism set the stage for a standout performance that resonated with fans and athletes alike. Her transfer to Temple follows the closure of Talladega College’s gymnastics program, a setback for HBCU gymnastics that Johnson is determined to overcome.

Fisk University made history as the first HBCU to create a gymnastics team, paving the way for more representation in the sport. Talladega College soon followed, giving athletes like Johnson the opportunity to showcase their talent. However, the program’s recent shutdown due to funding challenges highlights the struggles many HBCUs face when it comes to supporting their athletic programs.

During her time at Talladega, Johnson shined as a four-time First Team All-American and the 2023 USAG National Vault Champion. She earned her place among the best in collegiate gymnastics, proving that HBCU athletes can compete at the highest levels, even in sports with limited representation.

Now at Temple University, Johnson continues to make waves. Her floor routine, set to Lamar’s powerful anthem, was a testament to her fearless approach to gymnastics and her commitment to excellence. As a Biology major, she balances her academic responsibilities with her athletic career, showing that hard work and determination drive her every step of the way.

While Talladega’s gymnastics program's closure is a significant loss, Johnson’s success at Temple ensures that the legacy of HBCU gymnastics continues. She remains a symbol of resilience and determination, keeping the spotlight on the talented athletes emerging from these programs.

Kyrstin Johnson’s journey highlights the importance of supporting gymnastics at HBCUs. By thriving at Temple, she carries the legacy of HBCU gymnastics forward, inspiring future generations of Black gymnasts to pursue their dreams. Her story proves that the spirit of HBCU athletics remains strong, and the impact of these programs will continue to shape the future of the sport.