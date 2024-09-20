The Atlanta Dream have signed former Savannah State University star point guard Ezinne Kalu to a seven-day hardship contract. The organization announced the roster move this past Wednesday as they prepare for their WNBA playoff run. Kalu also appeared in the Dream’s win over the New York Liberty on Thursday.

The 5’8 scoring machine aims to continue building upon a historic stretch of basketball in the Paris Olympics. Kalu averaged 18.5 points per game in Paris, ranking her fourth in women’s Olympic play. Kalu’s standout performance came against Australia as Nigeria won their first Olympic game since 2004. She finished the game with 19 points, five assists, five rebounds, and three steals.

Kalu continued to shine in each of Nigeria’s four Olympic games. She followed up her 19-point game with an 18-point game vs. France, a 21-point game vs. Canada, and a 16-point game vs. USA. Nigeria finished 2- 2 in Olympic play, with their elimination game coming in a 70-79 loss vs. the USA.

While Kalu and Nigeria’s historic efforts put the world on notice, fans of Savannah State are way too familiar with Kalu’s talent.

Kalu played for the Tigers from 2010-2015, scoring 2,119 points and leading the Tigers to their first and only MEAC tournament title. She additionally led the team to an NCAA Division 1 tournament appearance.

Kalu now returns to Georgia, but this time, as a professional.

In a similar manner to what her talent would indicate, the Dream wasted no time getting Kalu on the basketball court.

In Thursday’s action vs. the Liberty, Kalu notched three points and a rebound in a little under 13 minutes on the court. Prior to the game, the Atlanta Dream’s X page posted a picture of Kalu captioned, “the time is now.”

Kalu’s ability to heat up quickly as a scorer could prove valuable to the Dream during their playoff run.

The Dream begins the postseason this Sunday facing off against New York once again. This time, the Dream traveled to New York as the No. 8 seed to take on the 1-seeded Liberty.