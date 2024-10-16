Mo Williams, head men’s basketball coach at Jackson State and former NBA All-Star, is set to be inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025.



A native of Jackson, Mississippi, Mo Williams’ journey from standout high school athlete to NBA champion and now HBCU coach has come full circle. After coaching at Alabama State, another SWAC HBCU, Williams returned to his roots in 2022 to lead the Jackson State Tigers.

The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame revealed the 2025 Induction Class at a press conference held at the museum, celebrating an eight-member class that features legends from across the sports spectrum. This year’s class includes four football icons, two basketball stars, a baseball standout, and a notable golfer. Williams’ inclusion reflects his incredible impact on the court and in his community.

Mo Williams’ rise to basketball prominence began at Murrah High School, where he was named Mr. Basketball in Mississippi in 2001. He also earned McDonald’s All-America and Parade Magazine third-team All-America honors, establishing himself as one of the state’s premier talents.



Continuing his journey at the University of Alabama, Williams made an immediate mark, averaging more than 13 points and four assists per game in his two seasons. His standout freshman year earned him Sporting News National Freshman of the Year and SEC Freshman of the Year honors in 2002, helping Alabama secure the SEC regular season championship and an NCAA Tournament berth. By 2003, after another strong season, Williams turned pro.

Williams enjoyed a 14-year NBA career, where he averaged over 13 points and nearly five assists per game. He was drafted by the Utah Jazz but made his mark with the Milwaukee Bucks before joining the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he teamed up with LeBron James. Williams helped the Cavs achieve a league-best 66 wins in 2008-09 and earned an NBA All-Star selection in his first season with the team. Williams was part of Cleveland’s historic 2016 NBA Championship squad, which completed a remarkable comeback to defeat the Golden State Warriors after being down 3-1 in the NBA Finals.

Transitioning to coaching, Williams found his footing in HBCU basketball, leading Alabama State for two seasons before taking the helm at Jackson State. His coaching career continues to evolve, most recently with the signing of his son, Mike Williams, a three-star recruit ranked as the No. 187 prospect in the class of 2025 by 247Sports. Together, they aim to elevate Jackson State’s basketball program.

Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame Executive Director Bill Blackwell expressed pride in this year’s selections, saying, “Each inductee has made significant contributions to their sport and embodied the spirit of excellence we celebrate. Their legacies inspire future generations of athletes in Mississippi and beyond.”

For Williams, this Hall of Fame induction is more than just a personal achievement, it shows the impact he’s made both as an athlete and a coach, inspiring the next generation of HBCU talent.

