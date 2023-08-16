Morgan State basketball alumnus Isaiah Burke is getting a professional opportunity overseas, as he heads to Greece to play for AE Psychiko Athens, per a statement from the university's athletics program. The AE Psychiko Athens team, also known as Athlitiki Enosi Psychikou, is a Greek professional basketball club located in Psychiko, Greece.

“It's truly a dream come true for me to start my pro career in Greece,” Burke said in the statement. “Throughout my journey, I've faced numerous challenges. I've learned that adversity can either break you or make you stronger, and I'm proud to say that I've emerged stronger than ever.”

Originally from Bowie, Maryland, Burke received numerous accolades following the conclusion of last season. He was recognized as a member of the 15th annual BOXTOROW All-America First Team, First-Team All-MEAC, and was also named to the All-District Second Team by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). He was also selected to participate in the HBCU All-Star Game.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

During the 2022-23 Burke averaged 18.7 points per game, ranking second in the MEAC. He also averaged 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game and shot 42.0 percent from three-point range. Burke started in all 31 games and scored double figures in 30 of them including scoring over 20 points in 15 of the 31 games.

Burke is eager to bring new energy to the AE Psychiko Athens club. “Purpose, Leadership, and Vision – that's what my team can expect from me,” he stated. “While being a student of the game is expected, what sets me apart are my goals and beliefs. I will give my all, not only pushing myself but also motivating my teammates each and every day.”

“I won't rest until I achieve my ultimate goal – a championship!”