College Basketball is live with a big slate on Monday, this contest taking place in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. The Howard Bison (17-10) will take on the Morgan State Bears (12-14) in a pivotal matchup for conference standings. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Howard-Morgan State prediction and pick.

The Howard Bison are currently on a scorching winning streak in which they’ve won their last nine consecutive games. Starting the season at 8-10, the Bison have quickly turned their fortunes around and have risen to the top of the MEAC standings with their recent run. They’ll be looking to make it 10 straight against a team that they’ve had success with in the past.

The Morgan State Bears have a conference record of 4-5 and find themselves in the middle of the pack within the MEAC standings. They’d like to get their season back on track after going 1-5 in their last six games and losing their last three consecutively, all by double-digit margins. They’ll be facing the conference leaders, so look for the Bears to try and steal this win at home against a better team.

Here are the Howard-Morgan State college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Howard-Morgan State Odds

Howard: -6.5 (-110)

Morgan State: +6.5 (-110)

Over: 147.5 (-110)

Under: 147.5 (-110)

How To Watch Howard vs. Morgan State

TV: Regional Coverage

Stream: fuboTV, CBS Sports App

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

Why Howard Could Cover The Spread

The recent run Howard’s been on has seen them win nine games in a row, complete with blowout wins and resilient performances on the road. They’ve established themselves as the conference leaders at 9-1 in the MEAC and will look to keep their season going strong as we approach March. With their record as it stands, the Bison could be considered a bubble team for the tournament. They’ll need a few more wins to solidify their chances.

The Howard Bison have been a potent, high-scoring offense this season. Guard Elijah Hawkins has been doing everything for them and leads the team in points, assists, and steals. Forward Steve Settle III provides an interior presence down low and contributes greatly with his shot-blocking totals. If Howard can remain disciplined defensively, they should be able to stifle the struggling Morgan State offense. Look for the Bison to be poised in the midst of opposing scoring runs as they hop to throw Morgan State off their rhythm.

Why Morgan State Could Cover The Spread

Morgan State was having a decent season by their standards, but have since squandered much of their progress with their recent losses. Their last three losses have all been on the road and by double-digits. They’ll be much more comfortable playing at home where they enjoy a much better record. The Morgan State Bears will need to tighten up their defense and play into the crowd to have a chance against the stronger Howard Bison.

The Bears’ Senior Guard Isaiah Burke has been a scoring machine and is averaging over 19 points per contest. He’s a versatile player that can elevate the play of his teammates by scoring in clutch situations and getting to the basket in a hurry. Kamron Hobbs does a great job of spreading the floor and kicking the ball to his open teammates for shots. Look for the Bears to get open from three early and try to put this game away at home.

Final Howard-Morgan State Prediction & Pick

Morgan State has shown that they are a good team, but haven’t been playing like it as of late. The Howard Bison might be playing their best basketball in recent years with this current stretch they’re on. With all their resilient road wins this year, my prediction is that the Howard Bison cover here and get their 10th straight win.

Final Howard-Morgan State Prediction & Pick: Howard Bison -6.5 (-110)