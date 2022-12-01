Published December 1, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The USMNT is through to the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup and will lock horns with a strong Netherlands side on Saturday. But in their final group stage game, Gregg Berhalter’s men were dealt a scare when main man Christian Pulisic suffered a worrying injury against Iran. While he finished out the match and even scored the winner before going down, Pulisic ultimately went to the hospital to get scans and he’s been diagnosed with a pelvic contusion.

Per Jenny Taft, The Chelsea frontman is officially day-to-day for the knockout stage clash, but Pulisic himself already made it clear he plans on playing in arguably the biggest match of his US Soccer life.

“Official word from US Soccer … Christian Pulisic remains day-to-day (pelvic contusion) & Josh Sargent is also day-to-day (right ankle soreness)”

Berhalter already said on Wednesday that he’s optimistic about Pulisic suiting up on the weekend, but it all comes down to how he’s feeling come Saturday. Via CNN:

“Hopefully, he’ll be ready for the game against the Netherlands. But in terms of his contribution to the group, I’ve said all along that when one of your most talented players is also one of your hardest workers, you know you’re in a good spot.”

Christian Pulisic has a goal and assist in Qatar. He set up their first goal of the tournament on matchday 1 against Wales as he released Timothy Weah and then of course scored vs. Iran, putting his body on the line and eventually colliding with the Iranian keeper after netting.

The Americans have a very young, vibrant squad. However, Pulisic is key to their attack and they’ll definitely need him on the pitch.