Noel Gallagher may or may not ever reunite with his brother Liam to reform Oasis, but he would like to make a supergroup with remaining Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

“I'd definitely join a supergroup. I don't know if I'd start one,” Gallagher said to the Daily Mirror. “Who would I like to be in a supergroup with? I could be in a band with [Paul] Weller and I could be in a band with Johnny [Marr], easily. Playing the bass… Ringo and Macca would be f**king great.”

He continued, “Imaging being in a band with Ringo and Macca. Who's singing? Everyone. I'd f**king pay to be in it. Get me Harvey Goldsmith.”

Ringo Starr and McCartney are still releasing music and touring. Starr's latest release came in 2019 with What's My Name. He's currently on tour and has dates slated for Canada, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, and more.

Paul McCartney just announced more dates on his “Got Back” tour which initially wrapped up last year. The leg ended with a headlining performance at Glastonbury. Coming up (no pun intended), he will visit Australia and Brazil in the fall and winter of this year.

Noel Gallagher has continued making music and touring since the Oasis breakup. With his group the High Flying Birds, he has released four albums (including Council Skies, which came out on June 2). The group was formed in 2010 and have toured regularly. In 2017, the band was invited to play as the opening act for U2 on their “Joshua Tree” anniversary tour (and the 2019 Australian/Asian leg).

The Beatles' influence on Gallagher and his music is evident (he paid homage to the Abbey Road album cover in the video for “Open the Door, See What You Find”), so of course he'd love to play with McCartney and Starr. Should it happen, it'd be a massive collaboration.